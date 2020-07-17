All apartments in Chicago
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:17 PM

2900 W Logan Blvd 201

2900 W Logan Blvd · No Longer Available
Location

2900 W Logan Blvd, Chicago, IL 60647
Logan Square

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
CONDO QUALITY LOGAN SQUARE CONVERTED CHURCH! - Property Id: 301820

20+ Foot Ceilings, Original Stained Glass Windows in this 115 year old CHURCH Converted Apartment - 3 bed / 2 bath
SCHEDULE A SHOWING
Available July 1st
Pets negotiable

Lofty Units
Top of the Line Finishes include:

- Laundry in Units
- Walk in Closets
- Master Baths
- BIG bedrooms
- Chef's kitchens with quartz counter tops, contemporary White hardwood cabinets and mosaic backsplashes
- Breakfast bar kitchens
- Stainless Steel Appliances including: Dishwasher, Microwave, stove, fridge & garbage disposals
- Hardwood Flooring
- Central HVAC
- Pet Friendly - Restrictions on breed and weight for dogs
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/301820
Property Id 301820

(RLNE5888379)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2900 W Logan Blvd 201 have any available units?
2900 W Logan Blvd 201 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 2900 W Logan Blvd 201 have?
Some of 2900 W Logan Blvd 201's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2900 W Logan Blvd 201 currently offering any rent specials?
2900 W Logan Blvd 201 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2900 W Logan Blvd 201 pet-friendly?
Yes, 2900 W Logan Blvd 201 is pet friendly.
Does 2900 W Logan Blvd 201 offer parking?
No, 2900 W Logan Blvd 201 does not offer parking.
Does 2900 W Logan Blvd 201 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2900 W Logan Blvd 201 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2900 W Logan Blvd 201 have a pool?
No, 2900 W Logan Blvd 201 does not have a pool.
Does 2900 W Logan Blvd 201 have accessible units?
No, 2900 W Logan Blvd 201 does not have accessible units.
Does 2900 W Logan Blvd 201 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2900 W Logan Blvd 201 has units with dishwashers.
