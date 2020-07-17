2900 W Logan Blvd 201

Amenities

CONDO QUALITY LOGAN SQUARE CONVERTED CHURCH! - Property Id: 301820



20+ Foot Ceilings, Original Stained Glass Windows in this 115 year old CHURCH Converted Apartment - 3 bed / 2 bath

SCHEDULE A SHOWING

Available July 1st

Pets negotiable



Lofty Units

Top of the Line Finishes include:



- Laundry in Units

- Walk in Closets

- Master Baths

- BIG bedrooms

- Chef's kitchens with quartz counter tops, contemporary White hardwood cabinets and mosaic backsplashes

- Breakfast bar kitchens

- Stainless Steel Appliances including: Dishwasher, Microwave, stove, fridge & garbage disposals

- Hardwood Flooring

- Central HVAC

- Pet Friendly - Restrictions on breed and weight for dogs

