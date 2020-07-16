2884 N Clark St

Amenities
Convenient Lakeview Studio Apartment on Clark! - Property Id: 226395
Very affordable Lakeview Studio in fantastic location within blocks of hundreds of restaurants, bars and shops! Available 2/15.
Contact Rikki Mueller at 857-225-0029 to schedule a showing.
Apartment Features:
Hardwood flooring
Ample closet space
Small back deck
Rehabbed bathroom
Laundry on site
Transit nearby
Price listed includes $15/month mandatory service fee
Pet Policy;
Cats allowed
Rikki Mueller
857-225-0029
JMG Management Inc.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/226395
Property Id 226395
No Dogs Allowed
(RLNE5857204)