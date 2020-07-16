2884 N Clark St

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated some paid utils

Unit Amenities hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry cats allowed dogs allowed

Convenient Lakeview Studio Apartment on Clark! - Property Id: 226395



Very affordable Lakeview Studio in fantastic location within blocks of hundreds of restaurants, bars and shops! Available 2/15.



Contact Rikki Mueller at 857-225-0029 to schedule a showing.



Apartment Features:

Hardwood flooring

Ample closet space

Small back deck

Rehabbed bathroom

Laundry on site

Transit nearby



Price listed includes $15/month mandatory service fee



Pet Policy;

Cats allowed



Rikki Mueller

857-225-0029

JMG Management Inc.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/226395

Property Id 226395



No Dogs Allowed



(RLNE5857204)