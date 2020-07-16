All apartments in Chicago
Find more places like 2884 N Clark St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chicago, IL
/
2884 N Clark St
Last updated July 12 2020 at 10:30 AM

2884 N Clark St

2884 North Clark Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Chicago
See all
Lakeview
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2884 North Clark Street, Chicago, IL 60657
Lakeview

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
Convenient Lakeview Studio Apartment on Clark! - Property Id: 226395

Very affordable Lakeview Studio in fantastic location within blocks of hundreds of restaurants, bars and shops! Available 2/15.

Contact Rikki Mueller at 857-225-0029 to schedule a showing.

Apartment Features:
Hardwood flooring
Ample closet space
Small back deck
Rehabbed bathroom
Laundry on site
Transit nearby

Price listed includes $15/month mandatory service fee

Pet Policy;
Cats allowed

Rikki Mueller
857-225-0029
JMG Management Inc.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/226395
Property Id 226395

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5857204)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2884 N Clark St have any available units?
2884 N Clark St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 2884 N Clark St have?
Some of 2884 N Clark St's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2884 N Clark St currently offering any rent specials?
2884 N Clark St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2884 N Clark St pet-friendly?
Yes, 2884 N Clark St is pet friendly.
Does 2884 N Clark St offer parking?
No, 2884 N Clark St does not offer parking.
Does 2884 N Clark St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2884 N Clark St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2884 N Clark St have a pool?
No, 2884 N Clark St does not have a pool.
Does 2884 N Clark St have accessible units?
No, 2884 N Clark St does not have accessible units.
Does 2884 N Clark St have units with dishwashers?
No, 2884 N Clark St does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

871 W. Lill Apt.
871 West Lill Avenue
Chicago, IL 60614
4844 N. Rockwell Apt.
4844 North Rockwell Street
Chicago, IL 60625
Wilson Manor
4600 North Lincoln Avenue
Chicago, IL 60625
5300 S Drexel
5300 S Drexel Ave
Chicago, IL 60615
1210 W. Waveland Apt.
1210 West Waveland Avenue
Chicago, IL 60613
Aurelien
833 N Clark St
Chicago, IL 60610
8200 S Clyde Ave
8200 S Clyde Ave
Chicago, IL 60617
1816 N Halsted
1816 North Halsted Street
Chicago, IL 60614

Similar Pages

Chicago 1 BedroomsChicago 2 Bedrooms
Chicago Apartments with Hardwood FloorsChicago Pet Friendly Places
Chicago Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Evanston, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, IL
Lombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILDes Plaines, IL
Palatine, ILBolingbrook, ILDowners Grove, ILGlenview, IL

Nearby Neighborhoods

LakeviewNear North SideLincoln Park
Hyde ParkAustinNear West Side
Lincoln SquareUptown

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College