2868 N Milwaukee Ave 2R

Unit 2R Available 09/01/20 2 Bedroom near Milwaukee and Diversey - Property Id: 323006



We have a beautiful 2 bedroom for rent, just one block northwest of the intersection of Diversey and Milwaukee. Amenities include central heat and air, on site laundry, hardwood floors. A parking spot is available for an additional $50/month.



The apartment is 3 blocks from the Logan Square Blue Line, within easy walking of four grocery stores (Food Smart and the Dill Pickle Co-op, Carniceria La Mejor, and Kurowski Sausage Shop), as well as the Logan Theater, and many bars and restaurants on Milwaukee Ave.



If you are interested in seeing the apartment, or have any other questions, please call or text Nathan.



No Dogs Allowed



