Chicago, IL
2868 N Milwaukee Ave 2R
Last updated July 22 2020 at 7:37 PM

2868 N Milwaukee Ave 2R

2868 North Milwaukee Avenue · (847) 650-1420
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2868 North Milwaukee Avenue, Chicago, IL 60618
Avondale

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 2R · Avail. Sep 1

$1,300

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
media room
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
media room
dogs allowed
Unit 2R Available 09/01/20 2 Bedroom near Milwaukee and Diversey - Property Id: 323006

We have a beautiful 2 bedroom for rent, just one block northwest of the intersection of Diversey and Milwaukee. Amenities include central heat and air, on site laundry, hardwood floors. A parking spot is available for an additional $50/month.

The apartment is 3 blocks from the Logan Square Blue Line, within easy walking of four grocery stores (Food Smart and the Dill Pickle Co-op, Carniceria La Mejor, and Kurowski Sausage Shop), as well as the Logan Theater, and many bars and restaurants on Milwaukee Ave.

If you are interested in seeing the apartment, or have any other questions, please call or text Nathan.

Logan Square, Avondale, Palmer Square
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/2868-n-milwaukee-ave-chicago-il-unit-2r/323006
Property Id 323006

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5969996)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2868 N Milwaukee Ave 2R have any available units?
2868 N Milwaukee Ave 2R has a unit available for $1,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 2868 N Milwaukee Ave 2R have?
Some of 2868 N Milwaukee Ave 2R's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2868 N Milwaukee Ave 2R currently offering any rent specials?
2868 N Milwaukee Ave 2R is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2868 N Milwaukee Ave 2R pet-friendly?
Yes, 2868 N Milwaukee Ave 2R is pet friendly.
Does 2868 N Milwaukee Ave 2R offer parking?
Yes, 2868 N Milwaukee Ave 2R offers parking.
Does 2868 N Milwaukee Ave 2R have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2868 N Milwaukee Ave 2R does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2868 N Milwaukee Ave 2R have a pool?
No, 2868 N Milwaukee Ave 2R does not have a pool.
Does 2868 N Milwaukee Ave 2R have accessible units?
No, 2868 N Milwaukee Ave 2R does not have accessible units.
Does 2868 N Milwaukee Ave 2R have units with dishwashers?
No, 2868 N Milwaukee Ave 2R does not have units with dishwashers.
