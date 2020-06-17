2864 N Riverwalk St

Amenities
3 BED 2.5 BATHS AVONDALE TOWNHOUSE FOR RENT!!!!! - Property Id: 253342
Huge end-unit townhouse in Roscoe Village with over 3000 sq ft of luxury living. This unit features a two-car attached garage, five outdoor spaces including a side yard, a stunning kitchen with stainless steel appliances including dishwasher and microwave & granite counters, hardwood floors, fireplace, 9' ceilings, two wet bars and main level projection room, central air, balcony, and laundry-in unit. River views complete this home.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/253342
Property Id 253342
(RLNE5723440)