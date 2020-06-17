All apartments in Chicago
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:16 PM

2864 N Riverwalk St

2864 N Riverwalk Dr · (773) 603-5520
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2864 N Riverwalk Dr, Chicago, IL 60618
Irving Park

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 2.5 baths, $3950 · Avail. now

$3,950

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 3000 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
3 BED 2.5 BATHS AVONDALE TOWNHOUSE FOR RENT!!!!! - Property Id: 253342

Huge end-unit townhouse in Roscoe Village with over 3000 sq ft of luxury living. This unit features a two-car attached garage, five outdoor spaces including a side yard, a stunning kitchen with stainless steel appliances including dishwasher and microwave & granite counters, hardwood floors, fireplace, 9' ceilings, two wet bars and main level projection room, central air, balcony, and laundry-in unit. River views complete this home.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/253342
Property Id 253342

(RLNE5723440)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2864 N Riverwalk St have any available units?
2864 N Riverwalk St has a unit available for $3,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 2864 N Riverwalk St have?
Some of 2864 N Riverwalk St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2864 N Riverwalk St currently offering any rent specials?
2864 N Riverwalk St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2864 N Riverwalk St pet-friendly?
Yes, 2864 N Riverwalk St is pet friendly.
Does 2864 N Riverwalk St offer parking?
Yes, 2864 N Riverwalk St does offer parking.
Does 2864 N Riverwalk St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2864 N Riverwalk St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2864 N Riverwalk St have a pool?
No, 2864 N Riverwalk St does not have a pool.
Does 2864 N Riverwalk St have accessible units?
No, 2864 N Riverwalk St does not have accessible units.
Does 2864 N Riverwalk St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2864 N Riverwalk St has units with dishwashers.
