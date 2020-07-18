All apartments in Chicago
2863 W Belden St
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:51 AM

2863 W Belden St

2863 West Belden Avenue · (708) 299-6038
Location

2863 West Belden Avenue, Chicago, IL 60647
Logan Square

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 beds, 1 bath, $2300 · Avail. now

$2,300

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Logan Sq 2bd - In Unit W/D - BACKYARD!! - Property Id: 284835

Duplex (second and third floor) 2 bedroom 1 bath apartment located near Blue line train restaurants Starbucks coffee Farmers market 606 biking trail. Apartment includes stainless steel appliances with granite countertop in the kitchen, dishwasher, stove, fridges, microwave, bamboo hardwood floors, front load washer machine and dryer (inside apartment), jacuzzi tub with 12 Jets ,and another one standard. Oversized yard , garage with two cars spots. Central air/AC/ Tenant pay utility electric gas
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/2863-w-belden-st-chicago-il/284835
Property Id 284835

(RLNE5939902)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2863 W Belden St have any available units?
2863 W Belden St has a unit available for $2,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 2863 W Belden St have?
Some of 2863 W Belden St's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2863 W Belden St currently offering any rent specials?
2863 W Belden St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2863 W Belden St pet-friendly?
Yes, 2863 W Belden St is pet friendly.
Does 2863 W Belden St offer parking?
Yes, 2863 W Belden St offers parking.
Does 2863 W Belden St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2863 W Belden St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2863 W Belden St have a pool?
No, 2863 W Belden St does not have a pool.
Does 2863 W Belden St have accessible units?
No, 2863 W Belden St does not have accessible units.
Does 2863 W Belden St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2863 W Belden St has units with dishwashers.
