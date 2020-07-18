Amenities
Logan Sq 2bd - In Unit W/D - BACKYARD!! - Property Id: 284835
Duplex (second and third floor) 2 bedroom 1 bath apartment located near Blue line train restaurants Starbucks coffee Farmers market 606 biking trail. Apartment includes stainless steel appliances with granite countertop in the kitchen, dishwasher, stove, fridges, microwave, bamboo hardwood floors, front load washer machine and dryer (inside apartment), jacuzzi tub with 12 Jets ,and another one standard. Oversized yard , garage with two cars spots. Central air/AC/ Tenant pay utility electric gas
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/2863-w-belden-st-chicago-il/284835
Property Id 284835
(RLNE5939902)