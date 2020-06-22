2858 North Christiana Avenue

Amenities
Sunny 1bed 1bath in Logan Square
PRIME LOGAN SQUARE LOCATION! Furnished 1 bedroom available for rent. Features hardwood floors throughout, large, eat-in kitchen with stainless steel appliances, Thermopane windows, great natural light and plenty of closet space. Free laundry on site. Situated on a treeline street. Zoned street parking a breeze! Close to Everything including Shopping/Conveniences, Transportation(Blue Line, CTA, 90/94). Available July 1st.
Amenities:
Dishwasher, Hardwood, Eat In Kitchen
Contact us to schedule a showing.