Last updated June 4 2020 at 4:02 PM

2858 North Christiana Avenue

2858 North Christiana Avenue · (888) 659-9596 ext. 1878982
Location

2858 North Christiana Avenue, Chicago, IL 60618
Avondale

Price and availability

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
hardwood floors
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
Sunny 1bed 1bath in Logan Square
PRIME LOGAN SQUARE LOCATION! Furnished 1 bedroom available for rent. Features hardwood floors throughout, large, eat-in kitchen with stainless steel appliances, Thermopane windows, great natural light and plenty of closet space. Free laundry on site. Situated on a treeline street. Zoned street parking a breeze! Close to Everything including Shopping/Conveniences, Transportation(Blue Line, CTA, 90/94). Available July 1st.

Dishwasher, Hardwood, Eat In Kitchen
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2858 North Christiana Avenue have any available units?
2858 North Christiana Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 2858 North Christiana Avenue have?
Some of 2858 North Christiana Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2858 North Christiana Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2858 North Christiana Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2858 North Christiana Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 2858 North Christiana Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 2858 North Christiana Avenue offer parking?
No, 2858 North Christiana Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 2858 North Christiana Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2858 North Christiana Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2858 North Christiana Avenue have a pool?
No, 2858 North Christiana Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2858 North Christiana Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2858 North Christiana Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2858 North Christiana Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2858 North Christiana Avenue has units with dishwashers.
