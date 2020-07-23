Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking internet access

Spacious studio in Horner Park Heat and water incl - Property Id: 275755



Location: 2855 W Berteau Ave, Chicago, IL , 60618



Rent: $875

Bedrooms: 0

Bathrooms: 1

Pets: Pet friendly

Laundry: In Building

Parking: Street



$350 move in fee

$350 pet fee per pet for cat or dog up to 35 lbs

Heat & water included.

Tenants pay cooking gas, electric, cable/internet



PLEASE CONTACT LANDSTAR AGENT BEFORE APPLYING,

UNIT MIGHT HAVE AN APPLICATION PENDING

APPLICATION FEES ARE NOT REFUNDABLE



Lachezar Tomanov (Nikki)

Landstar Realty Group

312-307-6616



Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/2855-w-berteau-ave-chicago-il/275755

