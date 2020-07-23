All apartments in Chicago
2855 W Berteau Ave
Last updated July 22 2020 at 7:37 PM

2855 W Berteau Ave

2855 West Berteau Avenue · (312) 307-6616
Location

2855 West Berteau Avenue, Chicago, IL 60618
Irving Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

Studio

Unit Studio, 1 bath, $875 · Avail. now

$875

Studio · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
some paid utils
internet access
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
internet access
Spacious studio in Horner Park Heat and water incl - Property Id: 275755

Location: 2855 W Berteau Ave, Chicago, IL , 60618

Rent: $875
Bedrooms: 0
Bathrooms: 1
Pets: Pet friendly
Laundry: In Building
Parking: Street

$350 move in fee
$350 pet fee per pet for cat or dog up to 35 lbs
Heat & water included.
Tenants pay cooking gas, electric, cable/internet

PLEASE CONTACT LANDSTAR AGENT BEFORE APPLYING,
UNIT MIGHT HAVE AN APPLICATION PENDING
APPLICATION FEES ARE NOT REFUNDABLE

Lachezar Tomanov (Nikki)
Landstar Realty Group
312-307-6616

Landstar Realty Group is an equal opportunity housing provider. All properties advertised on this website are subject to the Federal Fair Housing Act, the Illinois Human Rights Act, and the Chicago Residential Landlord Tenant Ordinance. We are committed to upholding the purpose and spirit of these policies.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/2855-w-berteau-ave-chicago-il/275755
Property Id 275755

(RLNE5965435)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2855 W Berteau Ave have any available units?
2855 W Berteau Ave has a unit available for $875 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 2855 W Berteau Ave have?
Some of 2855 W Berteau Ave's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2855 W Berteau Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2855 W Berteau Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2855 W Berteau Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 2855 W Berteau Ave is pet friendly.
Does 2855 W Berteau Ave offer parking?
Yes, 2855 W Berteau Ave offers parking.
Does 2855 W Berteau Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2855 W Berteau Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2855 W Berteau Ave have a pool?
No, 2855 W Berteau Ave does not have a pool.
Does 2855 W Berteau Ave have accessible units?
No, 2855 W Berteau Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2855 W Berteau Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2855 W Berteau Ave has units with dishwashers.
