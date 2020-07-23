Amenities
Spacious studio in Horner Park Heat and water incl - Property Id: 275755
Location: 2855 W Berteau Ave, Chicago, IL , 60618
Rent: $875
Bedrooms: 0
Bathrooms: 1
Pets: Pet friendly
Laundry: In Building
Parking: Street
$350 move in fee
$350 pet fee per pet for cat or dog up to 35 lbs
Heat & water included.
Tenants pay cooking gas, electric, cable/internet
PLEASE CONTACT LANDSTAR AGENT BEFORE APPLYING,
UNIT MIGHT HAVE AN APPLICATION PENDING
APPLICATION FEES ARE NOT REFUNDABLE
Lachezar Tomanov (Nikki)
Landstar Realty Group
312-307-6616
Landstar Realty Group is an equal opportunity housing provider. All properties advertised on this website are subject to the Federal Fair Housing Act, the Illinois Human Rights Act, and the Chicago Residential Landlord Tenant Ordinance. We are committed to upholding the purpose and spirit of these policies.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/2855-w-berteau-ave-chicago-il/275755
Property Id 275755
(RLNE5965435)