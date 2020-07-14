All apartments in Chicago
2850 N Sheridan Rd.
Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:23 AM

2850 N Sheridan Rd

2850 N Sheridan Rd · (312) 487-4081
Location

2850 N Sheridan Rd, Chicago, IL 60657
Lakeview

Price and availability

VERIFIED 18 days AGO

Studio

studio-1

$1,235

Studio · 1 Bath

1 Bedroom

1bd/1b-1

$1,445

1 Bed · 1 Bath

2 Bedrooms

2bd/1b-1

$1,935

2 Bed · 1 Bath

2bd/2b-1

$2,195

2 Bed · 2 Bath

3 Bedrooms

3bd/2b-1

$2,475

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from 2850 N Sheridan Rd.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
cats allowed
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
elevator
parking
gym
on-site laundry
bike storage
internet access
Imagine the stories a building could tell as part of Chicagos magnificent history for nearly a century. 2850 N. Sheridan has so much to say a building with an abundance of vintage charm fully earned from its century long tenure in East Lakeview.\n\nThe building has been brilliantly restored to pay homage to its 1920s heritage, while each apartment has gotten our signature modern updates: walk-in closets, hardwood floors and new appliances to name a few. Add an in-building convenience store for an extra convenient treat.\n\nLiving at 2850 N. Sheridan means youre never more than a few steps away from local East Lakeview favorites, truly spectacular views and endless opportunities to add your own stories to Chicagos narrative!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Cable, Gas, Hot Water, Internet, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $75
Deposit: $0
Move-in Fees: $150
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats
deposit:
fee:
limit:
rent:
restrictions:
Cats
fee: $250

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 2850 N Sheridan Rd have any available units?
2850 N Sheridan Rd offers studio floorplans starting at $1,235, one-bedroom floorplans starting at $1,445, two-bedroom floorplans starting at $1,935, and three-bedroom floorplans starting at $2,475. For information regarding current availability, please contact the property.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 2850 N Sheridan Rd have?
Some of 2850 N Sheridan Rd's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2850 N Sheridan Rd currently offering any rent specials?
2850 N Sheridan Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2850 N Sheridan Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 2850 N Sheridan Rd is pet friendly.
Does 2850 N Sheridan Rd offer parking?
Yes, 2850 N Sheridan Rd offers parking.
Does 2850 N Sheridan Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2850 N Sheridan Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2850 N Sheridan Rd have a pool?
No, 2850 N Sheridan Rd does not have a pool.
Does 2850 N Sheridan Rd have accessible units?
No, 2850 N Sheridan Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 2850 N Sheridan Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2850 N Sheridan Rd has units with dishwashers.

