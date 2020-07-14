2850 N Sheridan Rd.

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher cats allowed parking

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed elevator parking gym on-site laundry bike storage internet access

Imagine the stories a building could tell as part of Chicagos magnificent history for nearly a century. 2850 N. Sheridan has so much to say a building with an abundance of vintage charm fully earned from its century long tenure in East Lakeview.



The building has been brilliantly restored to pay homage to its 1920s heritage, while each apartment has gotten our signature modern updates: walk-in closets, hardwood floors and new appliances to name a few. Add an in-building convenience store for an extra convenient treat.



Living at 2850 N. Sheridan means youre never more than a few steps away from local East Lakeview favorites, truly spectacular views and endless opportunities to add your own stories to Chicagos narrative!