Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Spacious and open in the heart of Lakeview. The unit features a large kitchen and bay windows. The unit also includes in-unit laundry, exposed brick, hardwood floors and balcony. It is minutes away from the brown line, restaurants and shopping.

Contact us to schedule a showing.