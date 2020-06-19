All apartments in Chicago
2849 N Clybourn Ave 3

2849 North Clybourn Avenue · (773) 272-1860
Location

2849 North Clybourn Avenue, Chicago, IL 60618
North Center

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 3 · Avail. now

$2,100

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1200 sqft

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
stainless steel
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
hardwood floors
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
2849 clybourn - Property Id: 263273

Amazing 3rd floor 3 bed 2 bath in Roscoe Village/West Lakeview! The unit has hardwood floors, carpet bedrooms, modern kitchen with stainless steel appliances, standard bath, gas fireplace and in-unit laundry coin laundry. Pets are negotiable. 1 parking spot included!!! This is a MUST SEE!!

**Older pictures of the kitchen without the stainless steel appliances, same layout**
Property Id 263273

(RLNE5798678)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

