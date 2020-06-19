2849 N Clybourn Ave 3

Amenities
2849 clybourn - Property Id: 263273
Amazing 3rd floor 3 bed 2 bath in Roscoe Village/West Lakeview! The unit has hardwood floors, carpet bedrooms, modern kitchen with stainless steel appliances, standard bath, gas fireplace and in-unit laundry coin laundry. Pets are negotiable. 1 parking spot included!!! This is a MUST SEE!!
**Older pictures of the kitchen without the stainless steel appliances, same layout**
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/263273
Property Id 263273
(RLNE5798678)