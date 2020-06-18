All apartments in Chicago
2846 N Halsted St 3S
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:18 PM

2846 N Halsted St 3S

2846 North Halsted Street · (816) 213-3761
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2846 North Halsted Street, Chicago, IL 60657
Lakeview

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 3S · Avail. now

$2,900

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Spacious & bright 2bed/2ba - Property Id: 265456

for rent located right at Halsted & Diversey. Located in Alcott Elementary School & Lincoln Park High School Districts, features include modern kitchen w/ ss appliances and granite counters, hardwood floors, in-unit laundry, private balcony off back, central heat/ac, fireplace. Gated parking space included. Pets welcomed. Available June 1st.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/265456
Property Id 265456

(RLNE5801975)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2846 N Halsted St 3S have any available units?
2846 N Halsted St 3S has a unit available for $2,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 2846 N Halsted St 3S have?
Some of 2846 N Halsted St 3S's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2846 N Halsted St 3S currently offering any rent specials?
2846 N Halsted St 3S isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2846 N Halsted St 3S pet-friendly?
Yes, 2846 N Halsted St 3S is pet friendly.
Does 2846 N Halsted St 3S offer parking?
Yes, 2846 N Halsted St 3S does offer parking.
Does 2846 N Halsted St 3S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2846 N Halsted St 3S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2846 N Halsted St 3S have a pool?
No, 2846 N Halsted St 3S does not have a pool.
Does 2846 N Halsted St 3S have accessible units?
No, 2846 N Halsted St 3S does not have accessible units.
Does 2846 N Halsted St 3S have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2846 N Halsted St 3S has units with dishwashers.
