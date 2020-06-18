2846 N Halsted St 3S

Amenities
Spacious & bright 2bed/2ba - Property Id: 265456
for rent located right at Halsted & Diversey. Located in Alcott Elementary School & Lincoln Park High School Districts, features include modern kitchen w/ ss appliances and granite counters, hardwood floors, in-unit laundry, private balcony off back, central heat/ac, fireplace. Gated parking space included. Pets welcomed. Available June 1st.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/265456
