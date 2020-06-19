2842 N Orchard St 10

Amenities
Courtyard Studio- Lakeview- Brown Line - Property Id: 269436
Great renovated studio right off Diversey and Clark
This courtyard building is well located just off of Diversey, near the brown line. You are conveniently located a couple blocks from the Trader Joes, and a short walk to TONS of retail, restaurants, and nightlife. The building is pet friendly and has a laundry room. There is a separate, eat in kitchen and hardwood floors.
-Pioneer Realty Group

