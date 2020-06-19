All apartments in Chicago
2842 N Orchard St 10

2842 North Orchard Street · (319) 400-5207
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2842 North Orchard Street, Chicago, IL 60657
Lakeview

Price and availability

Studio

Unit Unit 10 · Avail. now

$1,195

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
dogs allowed
recently renovated
courtyard
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
on-site laundry
Courtyard Studio- Lakeview- Brown Line - Property Id: 269436

Great renovated studio right off Diversey and Clark
This courtyard building is well located just off of Diversey, near the brown line. You are conveniently located a couple blocks from the Trader Joes, and a short walk to TONS of retail, restaurants, and nightlife. The building is pet friendly and has a laundry room. There is a separate, eat in kitchen and hardwood floors.
-Pioneer Realty Group
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/269436
Property Id 269436

(RLNE5819900)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2842 N Orchard St 10 have any available units?
2842 N Orchard St 10 has a unit available for $1,195 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 2842 N Orchard St 10 have?
Some of 2842 N Orchard St 10's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2842 N Orchard St 10 currently offering any rent specials?
2842 N Orchard St 10 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2842 N Orchard St 10 pet-friendly?
Yes, 2842 N Orchard St 10 is pet friendly.
Does 2842 N Orchard St 10 offer parking?
No, 2842 N Orchard St 10 does not offer parking.
Does 2842 N Orchard St 10 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2842 N Orchard St 10 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2842 N Orchard St 10 have a pool?
No, 2842 N Orchard St 10 does not have a pool.
Does 2842 N Orchard St 10 have accessible units?
No, 2842 N Orchard St 10 does not have accessible units.
Does 2842 N Orchard St 10 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2842 N Orchard St 10 has units with dishwashers.
