All apartments in Chicago
Find more places like 2838 North Francisco Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chicago, IL
/
2838 North Francisco Avenue
Last updated June 15 2020 at 7:50 AM

2838 North Francisco Avenue

2838 North Francisco Avenue · (773) 343-8160
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Chicago
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2838 North Francisco Avenue, Chicago, IL 60618
Avondale

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY reallyo

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3A · Avail. now

$1,600

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1000 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
bike storage
838 North Francisco Avenue Apt #3A, Chicago, IL 60618 - 2 BR 1 BA Apartment. Listing uploaded and marketed by Marc Drendel, Rent Right Realty, (773) 343-8160. Available from: 06/01/2020. Pets: Cats allowed. Amazing, Gut rehabbed Logan Square two bedroom, one bath vintage rehab features central air, maple kitchen cabinets, dishwasher, hardwood floors, deck, great closet/storage space, easy access to 90/94, new bathroom, bike storage and laundry on site! Cats only please. [ Published 15-Jun-20 / ID 3550052 ]

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2838 North Francisco Avenue have any available units?
2838 North Francisco Avenue has a unit available for $1,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 2838 North Francisco Avenue have?
Some of 2838 North Francisco Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2838 North Francisco Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2838 North Francisco Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2838 North Francisco Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 2838 North Francisco Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 2838 North Francisco Avenue offer parking?
No, 2838 North Francisco Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 2838 North Francisco Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2838 North Francisco Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2838 North Francisco Avenue have a pool?
No, 2838 North Francisco Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2838 North Francisco Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2838 North Francisco Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2838 North Francisco Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2838 North Francisco Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 2838 North Francisco Avenue?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

5411-5421 S. Ellis Avenue
5411 S Ellis Ave
Chicago, IL 60615
5415 S. Woodlawn Avenue
5415 S Woodlawn Ave
Chicago, IL 60615
2340 N Commonwealth Ave
2340 N Commonwealth Ave
Chicago, IL 60614
Wilson Court Apartments
1901 W Wilson Ave
Chicago, IL 60640
Del Prado
5307 S Hyde Park Blvd
Chicago, IL 60615
1401 S State Apartments
1401 S State St
Chicago, IL 60605
Roosevelt Collection Lofts
1135 S Delano Ct E
Chicago, IL 60607
5158 North Leavitt Apt.
5158 North Leavitt Street
Chicago, IL 60625

Similar Pages

Chicago 1 BedroomsChicago 2 Bedrooms
Chicago Apartments with Hardwood FloorsChicago Pet Friendly Places
Chicago Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Evanston, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, IL
Lombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILJoliet, IL
Des Plaines, ILPalatine, ILBolingbrook, ILDowners Grove, IL

Nearby Neighborhoods

LakeviewNear North SideLincoln Park
Hyde ParkAustinNear West Side
UptownLincoln Square

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity