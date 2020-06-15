2838 North Francisco Avenue

Amenities
838 North Francisco Avenue Apt #3A, Chicago, IL 60618 - 2 BR 1 BA Apartment. Listing uploaded and marketed by Marc Drendel, Rent Right Realty, (773) 343-8160. Available from: 06/01/2020. Pets: Cats allowed. Amazing, Gut rehabbed Logan Square two bedroom, one bath vintage rehab features central air, maple kitchen cabinets, dishwasher, hardwood floors, deck, great closet/storage space, easy access to 90/94, new bathroom, bike storage and laundry on site! Cats only please. [ Published 15-Jun-20 / ID 3550052 ]