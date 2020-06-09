All apartments in Chicago
2835 North Damen Avenue
2835 North Damen Avenue

2835 North Damen Avenue · (888) 659-9596 ext. 1885052
Location

2835 North Damen Avenue, Chicago, IL 60618
North Center

Price and availability

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Must See Spacious 3 Bedroom Duplex in Roscoe Village - Don't Miss Out!
This 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom duplex in Roscoe Village features stainless steel appliances (including dishwasher), central heat/AC, hardwood floors and laundry in the building. Parking Spot Included. Great location, close to Wicker, Bucktown & Lincoln Park. Easy access to great restaurants, nightlife & transit. Pet Friendly--ALL dog breeds accepted! *Photos might be of a similar unit.
Andrew Wright
Fulton Grace Realty
312-702-9578

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2835 North Damen Avenue have any available units?
2835 North Damen Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 2835 North Damen Avenue have?
Some of 2835 North Damen Avenue's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2835 North Damen Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2835 North Damen Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2835 North Damen Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 2835 North Damen Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 2835 North Damen Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2835 North Damen Avenue offers parking.
Does 2835 North Damen Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2835 North Damen Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2835 North Damen Avenue have a pool?
No, 2835 North Damen Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2835 North Damen Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2835 North Damen Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2835 North Damen Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2835 North Damen Avenue has units with dishwashers.
