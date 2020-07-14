All apartments in Chicago
2828 N Pine Grove.
Last updated July 12 2020 at 3:57 PM

2828 N Pine Grove

2828 N Pine Grove Ave · (773) 570-9839
Location

2828 N Pine Grove Ave, Chicago, IL 60657
Lakeview

Price and availability

VERIFIED 18 days AGO

Studio

studio-1

$1,245

Studio · 1 Bath

1 Bedroom

1bd/1b-1

$1,445

1 Bed · 1 Bath

2 Bedrooms

2bd/1b-1

$1,845

2 Bed · 1 Bath

2bd/2b-1

$2,095

2 Bed · 2 Bath

3 Bedrooms

3bd/2b-1

$2,175

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from 2828 N Pine Grove.

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
cats allowed
gym
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
elevator
gym
on-site laundry
bike storage
internet access
lobby
online portal
Billy Crystal, Dana Carvey, Gregory Hines and Mike Myers were here. For many years, Pine Grove has been a favorite of movie location scouts, as the producers of Running Scared and Wayne's World can attest. Indeed, you might think you were on a recreated Victorian era studio lot; only this backdrop is beautifully real.\n\nEnter 2828 North, a hotel transformed, where gorgeous rental homes set the scene for your life in the city. It starts with the exterior terra cotta detail and the plot thickens with hardwood floors, spacious walk-in closets and new kitchen appliances, dishwashers and range-top microwaves among them. Special added twists include heat, natural gas, water, amenities such as internet & DirecTV Family Package Programming, and vivid HD colors and surround sound from the rooftop sundeck. The reviews are in.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas, Hot Water, Internet, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $75 per applicant
Move-in Fees: $150
Pets Allowed: cats
deposit:
fee:
limit:
rent:
restrictions:

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 2828 N Pine Grove have any available units?
2828 N Pine Grove offers studio floorplans starting at $1,245, one-bedroom floorplans starting at $1,445, two-bedroom floorplans starting at $1,845, and three-bedroom floorplans starting at $2,175. For information regarding current availability, please contact the property.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 2828 N Pine Grove have?
Some of 2828 N Pine Grove's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2828 N Pine Grove currently offering any rent specials?
2828 N Pine Grove is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2828 N Pine Grove pet-friendly?
Yes, 2828 N Pine Grove is pet friendly.
Does 2828 N Pine Grove offer parking?
No, 2828 N Pine Grove does not offer parking.
Does 2828 N Pine Grove have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2828 N Pine Grove does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2828 N Pine Grove have a pool?
No, 2828 N Pine Grove does not have a pool.
Does 2828 N Pine Grove have accessible units?
No, 2828 N Pine Grove does not have accessible units.
Does 2828 N Pine Grove have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2828 N Pine Grove has units with dishwashers.

