2828 N Pine Grove.

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed elevator gym on-site laundry bike storage internet access lobby online portal

Billy Crystal, Dana Carvey, Gregory Hines and Mike Myers were here. For many years, Pine Grove has been a favorite of movie location scouts, as the producers of Running Scared and Wayne's World can attest. Indeed, you might think you were on a recreated Victorian era studio lot; only this backdrop is beautifully real.



Enter 2828 North, a hotel transformed, where gorgeous rental homes set the scene for your life in the city. It starts with the exterior terra cotta detail and the plot thickens with hardwood floors, spacious walk-in closets and new kitchen appliances, dishwashers and range-top microwaves among them. Special added twists include heat, natural gas, water, amenities such as internet & DirecTV Family Package Programming, and vivid HD colors and surround sound from the rooftop sundeck. The reviews are in.