Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:07 PM

2825 W Logan Blvd 2

2825 West Logan Boulevard · (720) 808-3894
Location

2825 West Logan Boulevard, Chicago, IL 60647
Logan Square

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 2 · Avail. now

$2,195

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1677 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
dogs allowed
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
HUGE RENOVATED 3 BED IN LOGAN SQUARE-PRIVATE DECK - Property Id: 304668

**ONE MONTH FREE WITH JULY 1ST MOVE-IN OR SOONER**

Beautiful 6-Flat located on historic Logan Boulevard. This building is in a prime location and features enormous 3 bedroom 1 bathroom units with refinished hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances and dishwashers, separate dining rooms, beautiful dark wood built ins, large bedrooms and outdoor space. Property Amenities: Stainless Steel Appliances, Dishwashers, Outdoor Space, Refinished Hardwood Floors, Dark Wood Vintage Built Ins, Separate Dining Room, Minutes from Blue Line, Laundry In-Building, Storage Available

**ACTUAL PHOTOS**

***VIDEO OR IN-PERSON TOURS AVAILABLE***

Contact Karin at 312-324-3388 with Pioneer Realty Group
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/304668
Property Id 304668

(RLNE5876325)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2825 W Logan Blvd 2 have any available units?
2825 W Logan Blvd 2 has a unit available for $2,195 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 2825 W Logan Blvd 2 have?
Some of 2825 W Logan Blvd 2's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2825 W Logan Blvd 2 currently offering any rent specials?
2825 W Logan Blvd 2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2825 W Logan Blvd 2 pet-friendly?
Yes, 2825 W Logan Blvd 2 is pet friendly.
Does 2825 W Logan Blvd 2 offer parking?
No, 2825 W Logan Blvd 2 does not offer parking.
Does 2825 W Logan Blvd 2 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2825 W Logan Blvd 2 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2825 W Logan Blvd 2 have a pool?
No, 2825 W Logan Blvd 2 does not have a pool.
Does 2825 W Logan Blvd 2 have accessible units?
No, 2825 W Logan Blvd 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 2825 W Logan Blvd 2 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2825 W Logan Blvd 2 has units with dishwashers.
