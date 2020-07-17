2825 W Logan Blvd 2

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry

HUGE RENOVATED 3 BED IN LOGAN SQUARE-PRIVATE DECK - Property Id: 304668



**ONE MONTH FREE WITH JULY 1ST MOVE-IN OR SOONER**



Beautiful 6-Flat located on historic Logan Boulevard. This building is in a prime location and features enormous 3 bedroom 1 bathroom units with refinished hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances and dishwashers, separate dining rooms, beautiful dark wood built ins, large bedrooms and outdoor space. Property Amenities: Stainless Steel Appliances, Dishwashers, Outdoor Space, Refinished Hardwood Floors, Dark Wood Vintage Built Ins, Separate Dining Room, Minutes from Blue Line, Laundry In-Building, Storage Available



**ACTUAL PHOTOS**



***VIDEO OR IN-PERSON TOURS AVAILABLE***



Contact Karin at 312-324-3388 with Pioneer Realty Group

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/304668

Property Id 304668



