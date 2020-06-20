2820 North Milwaukee Avenue

Amenities
Extra spacious newly remodeled 3 bed 1 bath top floor apartment w/ ss appliances, w/d, & more!
This 3 bed 1 bath apartment in awesome Logan Square location is newly remodeled and ready for move-in! Hardwood floors throughout, gorgeous wood trim, tall ceilings, dedicated dining room, brand new stone counters, brand new stainless steel appliances, central heat/ac and laundry in unit. VACANT and easy show--call today!!
Amenities:
Dining Room, Hardwood, Renovated, Marble Bath, Granite Kitchen, Eat In Kitchen, Walk-In Closet
Contact us to schedule a showing.