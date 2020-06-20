All apartments in Chicago
2820 North Milwaukee Avenue
Last updated May 19 2020 at 4:00 PM

2820 North Milwaukee Avenue

2820 North Milwaukee Avenue
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2820 North Milwaukee Avenue, Chicago, IL 60618
Avondale

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Extra spacious newly remodeled 3 bed 1 bath top floor apartment w/ ss appliances, w/d, & more!
This 3 bed 1 bath apartment in awesome Logan Square location is newly remodeled and ready for move-in! Hardwood floors throughout, gorgeous wood trim, tall ceilings, dedicated dining room, brand new stone counters, brand new stainless steel appliances, central heat/ac and laundry in unit. VACANT and easy show--call today!!

Amenities:
Dining Room, Hardwood, Renovated, Marble Bath, Granite Kitchen, Eat In Kitchen, Walk-In Closet
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2820 North Milwaukee Avenue have any available units?
2820 North Milwaukee Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 2820 North Milwaukee Avenue have?
Some of 2820 North Milwaukee Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2820 North Milwaukee Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2820 North Milwaukee Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2820 North Milwaukee Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2820 North Milwaukee Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 2820 North Milwaukee Avenue offer parking?
No, 2820 North Milwaukee Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 2820 North Milwaukee Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2820 North Milwaukee Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2820 North Milwaukee Avenue have a pool?
No, 2820 North Milwaukee Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2820 North Milwaukee Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2820 North Milwaukee Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2820 North Milwaukee Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 2820 North Milwaukee Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
