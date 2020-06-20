All apartments in Chicago
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:16 PM

2803 W Lawrence Ave 1

2803 West Lawrence Avenue · (773) 357-7733
Location

2803 West Lawrence Avenue, Chicago, IL 60625
Lincoln Square

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

5 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 1 · Avail. Jul 1

$2,800

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 2 Bath · 1500 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
community garden
hot tub
internet access
Unit 1 Available 07/01/20 Rockwell Brown Line 5 Bedroom Duplex!! - Property Id: 127652

5 BR / 2 BA DUPLEX Lincoln Square Rehab - Huge Bedrooms, In Unit W/D, Modern Kitchen and Finishes.

Recently Rehabbed 5 Bedroom 2 Bath DUPLEX Apartment in Lincoln Square - Walk to Brown Line at Rockwell, Shopping / Dining, Riverfront Parks and Trails, Community Gardens.

Includes features such as:
-Central Heat/Air
-IN-UNIT Washer / Dryer!
-Two Floors of Living Space!
-Modern Kitchen
-Stainless Steel Appliances incl. Dishwasher
-Granite Counter Top, Maple Cabinetry
-Spa-Tiled Bathroom
-Modern Lighting Fixtures

Application Fee & Move Fee (Done Online)
No Security Deposit!
Administrative Fee/s apply.
Cats okay with pet fee, no dogs.

*Photos may be of a similar unit.

Please reach out for more info and to schedule a showing!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/127652
Property Id 127652

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5701821)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2803 W Lawrence Ave 1 have any available units?
2803 W Lawrence Ave 1 has a unit available for $2,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 2803 W Lawrence Ave 1 have?
Some of 2803 W Lawrence Ave 1's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2803 W Lawrence Ave 1 currently offering any rent specials?
2803 W Lawrence Ave 1 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2803 W Lawrence Ave 1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 2803 W Lawrence Ave 1 is pet friendly.
Does 2803 W Lawrence Ave 1 offer parking?
No, 2803 W Lawrence Ave 1 does not offer parking.
Does 2803 W Lawrence Ave 1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2803 W Lawrence Ave 1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2803 W Lawrence Ave 1 have a pool?
No, 2803 W Lawrence Ave 1 does not have a pool.
Does 2803 W Lawrence Ave 1 have accessible units?
No, 2803 W Lawrence Ave 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 2803 W Lawrence Ave 1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2803 W Lawrence Ave 1 has units with dishwashers.
