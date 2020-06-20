2803 W Lawrence Ave 1

Amenities
Unit 1 Available 07/01/20 Rockwell Brown Line 5 Bedroom Duplex!! - Property Id: 127652
5 BR / 2 BA DUPLEX Lincoln Square Rehab - Huge Bedrooms, In Unit W/D, Modern Kitchen and Finishes.
Recently Rehabbed 5 Bedroom 2 Bath DUPLEX Apartment in Lincoln Square - Walk to Brown Line at Rockwell, Shopping / Dining, Riverfront Parks and Trails, Community Gardens.
Includes features such as:
-Central Heat/Air
-IN-UNIT Washer / Dryer!
-Two Floors of Living Space!
-Modern Kitchen
-Stainless Steel Appliances incl. Dishwasher
-Granite Counter Top, Maple Cabinetry
-Spa-Tiled Bathroom
-Modern Lighting Fixtures
Application Fee & Move Fee (Done Online)
No Security Deposit!
Administrative Fee/s apply.
Cats okay with pet fee, no dogs.
*Photos may be of a similar unit.
Please reach out for more info and to schedule a showing!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/127652
Property Id 127652
No Dogs Allowed
(RLNE5701821)