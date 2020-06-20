2803 W Lawrence Ave 1

Amenities

Unit 1 Available 07/01/20 Rockwell Brown Line 5 Bedroom Duplex!! - Property Id: 127652



Recently Rehabbed 5 Bedroom 2 Bath DUPLEX Apartment in Lincoln Square - Walk to Brown Line at Rockwell, Shopping / Dining, Riverfront Parks and Trails, Community Gardens.



Includes features such as:

-Central Heat/Air

-IN-UNIT Washer / Dryer!

-Two Floors of Living Space!

-Modern Kitchen

-Stainless Steel Appliances incl. Dishwasher

-Granite Counter Top, Maple Cabinetry

-Spa-Tiled Bathroom

-Modern Lighting Fixtures



Application Fee & Move Fee (Done Online)

No Security Deposit!

Administrative Fee/s apply.

Cats okay with pet fee, no dogs.



*Photos may be of a similar unit.



Please reach out for more info and to schedule a showing!

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/127652

Property Id 127652



No Dogs Allowed



(RLNE5701821)