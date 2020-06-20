2765 N Wolcott Ave J

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly courtyard parking bbq/grill garage

2765 N WOLCOTT, #J - Property Id: 282708



Lincoln Park light filled corner townhome in cozy gated courtyard. Located in top rated Prescott Elementary school and Lincoln Park High School. This 4-level townhome checks all the boxes! 3Bed+den, 2 gar garage, incredible roof top deck, abundance of light, open second level with kitchen, grill deck, wet bar, 1/2 bath and open family room filled w/ windows. 3rd floor has corner master bedroom w/ organized closets and updated bath. 2nd full bath + large 2nd level corner bedroom. 4th level has huge bedroom w/ high ceilings and 3 walls of windows. Roof top deck w/ great views! Amazing outdoor living space. Pet friendly w/ additional pet fee. Available June 1st.



Amenities:

Garage, Fireplace, Private Deck, Balcony, Dining Room, Multi Level, Dishwasher, Hardwood, Granite Kitchen, Eat In Kitchen, Walk-In Closet, Laundry In Unit

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/282708

Property Id 282708



(RLNE5853014)