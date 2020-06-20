All apartments in Chicago
Last updated June 14 2020 at 2:35 PM

2765 N Wolcott Ave J

2765 North Wolcott Avenue · No Longer Available




Location

2765 North Wolcott Avenue, Chicago, IL 60614
Logan Square

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
2765 N WOLCOTT, #J - Property Id: 282708

Lincoln Park light filled corner townhome in cozy gated courtyard. Located in top rated Prescott Elementary school and Lincoln Park High School. This 4-level townhome checks all the boxes! 3Bed+den, 2 gar garage, incredible roof top deck, abundance of light, open second level with kitchen, grill deck, wet bar, 1/2 bath and open family room filled w/ windows. 3rd floor has corner master bedroom w/ organized closets and updated bath. 2nd full bath + large 2nd level corner bedroom. 4th level has huge bedroom w/ high ceilings and 3 walls of windows. Roof top deck w/ great views! Amazing outdoor living space. Pet friendly w/ additional pet fee. Available June 1st.

Amenities:
Garage, Fireplace, Private Deck, Balcony, Dining Room, Multi Level, Dishwasher, Hardwood, Granite Kitchen, Eat In Kitchen, Walk-In Closet, Laundry In Unit
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/282708
Property Id 282708

(RLNE5853014)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2765 N Wolcott Ave J have any available units?
2765 N Wolcott Ave J doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 2765 N Wolcott Ave J have?
Some of 2765 N Wolcott Ave J's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2765 N Wolcott Ave J currently offering any rent specials?
2765 N Wolcott Ave J isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2765 N Wolcott Ave J pet-friendly?
Yes, 2765 N Wolcott Ave J is pet friendly.
Does 2765 N Wolcott Ave J offer parking?
Yes, 2765 N Wolcott Ave J does offer parking.
Does 2765 N Wolcott Ave J have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2765 N Wolcott Ave J offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2765 N Wolcott Ave J have a pool?
No, 2765 N Wolcott Ave J does not have a pool.
Does 2765 N Wolcott Ave J have accessible units?
No, 2765 N Wolcott Ave J does not have accessible units.
Does 2765 N Wolcott Ave J have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2765 N Wolcott Ave J has units with dishwashers.
