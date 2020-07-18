2756 North Southport Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking bbq/grill

Available July 1st. Woof / purr friendly. Water, trash, and maintenance included. No security deposit. Be in the epicenter of it all by being minutes to DePaul and The Southport Corridor, 10 minutes to the brown line and expressway while living in Lincoln Park and being across the street from Lakeview. This 3-year-old rehab with granite counters, gas stove, den, storage space and large outdoor area to entertain, throw bags, or BBQ. Wood plank floor throughout, tile bath and organized closets are great for city living. Easy, free, non-permit parking. Walk Score 85 | Transit Score 74 | Bike Score 88. Public Transit: 0.5 Mi to the Brown/Purple Line, .7 Mi to the Red Line. 76 Bus line right outside the door, 9/x9 bus line 0.2 Mi. 16-minute Lyft, 30-minute L ride, or a 29-minute cycle to The Loop. Huuuuurrry before it's gone! Fine print: MF: $500 | Apply at creditapp2dotcom | Anyone who is 18+ years old must fill out an application | Renters insurance is required | All funds must be certified (cashiers check | money order only) | Woof/Purr friendly (additional fees apply) | No smoking | Lease must end May - September of the following year(s) | Qualifications: Gross income must be 3x the amount of monthly rent or more, Good credit, good landlord references & no evictions.