2756 North Southport Avenue
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:18 PM

2756 North Southport Avenue

2756 North Southport Avenue · (855) 447-2338
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2756 North Southport Avenue, Chicago, IL 60614
Lincoln Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 · Avail. now

$1,200

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 700 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
bbq/grill
Available July 1st. Woof / purr friendly. Water, trash, and maintenance included. No security deposit. Be in the epicenter of it all by being minutes to DePaul and The Southport Corridor, 10 minutes to the brown line and expressway while living in Lincoln Park and being across the street from Lakeview. This 3-year-old rehab with granite counters, gas stove, den, storage space and large outdoor area to entertain, throw bags, or BBQ. Wood plank floor throughout, tile bath and organized closets are great for city living. Easy, free, non-permit parking. Walk Score 85 | Transit Score 74 | Bike Score 88. Public Transit: 0.5 Mi to the Brown/Purple Line, .7 Mi to the Red Line. 76 Bus line right outside the door, 9/x9 bus line 0.2 Mi. 16-minute Lyft, 30-minute L ride, or a 29-minute cycle to The Loop. Huuuuurrry before it's gone! Fine print: MF: $500 | Apply at creditapp2dotcom | Anyone who is 18+ years old must fill out an application | Renters insurance is required | All funds must be certified (cashiers check | money order only) | Woof/Purr friendly (additional fees apply) | No smoking | Lease must end May - September of the following year(s) | Qualifications: Gross income must be 3x the amount of monthly rent or more, Good credit, good landlord references & no evictions.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2756 North Southport Avenue have any available units?
2756 North Southport Avenue has a unit available for $1,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 2756 North Southport Avenue have?
Some of 2756 North Southport Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2756 North Southport Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2756 North Southport Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2756 North Southport Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 2756 North Southport Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 2756 North Southport Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2756 North Southport Avenue offers parking.
Does 2756 North Southport Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2756 North Southport Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2756 North Southport Avenue have a pool?
No, 2756 North Southport Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2756 North Southport Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2756 North Southport Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2756 North Southport Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2756 North Southport Avenue has units with dishwashers.
