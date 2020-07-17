2753 N Richmond St 1R

Amenities
Must See Renovated 2 Bedroom Apartment! - Property Id: 314183
Beautiful two bedroom apartment features hardwood floors, large eat-in kitchen w/ dishwasher, updated bath, and spacious living room. Laundry in-unit Walking distance to Blue Line, Logan Square nightlife and shopping. - Presented by Fulton Grace Realty.
COMPLETE TURBOTENANT QUESTIONAIRE INCLUDING MOVE DATE, MONTHLY INCOME, NUMBER OF TENANTS FOR CONSIDERATION
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/2753-n-richmond-st-chicago-il-unit-1r/314183
Property Id 314183
No Dogs Allowed
(RLNE5950497)