Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:51 AM

2753 N Richmond St 1R

2753 N Richmond St · (773) 644-0672
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2753 N Richmond St, Chicago, IL 60647
Logan Square

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 1R · Avail. now

$1,795

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
dogs allowed
Must See Renovated 2 Bedroom Apartment! - Property Id: 314183

Beautiful two bedroom apartment features hardwood floors, large eat-in kitchen w/ dishwasher, updated bath, and spacious living room. Laundry in-unit Walking distance to Blue Line, Logan Square nightlife and shopping. - Presented by Fulton Grace Realty.

COMPLETE TURBOTENANT QUESTIONAIRE INCLUDING MOVE DATE, MONTHLY INCOME, NUMBER OF TENANTS FOR CONSIDERATION
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/2753-n-richmond-st-chicago-il-unit-1r/314183
Property Id 314183

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5950497)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2753 N Richmond St 1R have any available units?
2753 N Richmond St 1R has a unit available for $1,795 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 2753 N Richmond St 1R have?
Some of 2753 N Richmond St 1R's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2753 N Richmond St 1R currently offering any rent specials?
2753 N Richmond St 1R is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2753 N Richmond St 1R pet-friendly?
Yes, 2753 N Richmond St 1R is pet friendly.
Does 2753 N Richmond St 1R offer parking?
No, 2753 N Richmond St 1R does not offer parking.
Does 2753 N Richmond St 1R have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2753 N Richmond St 1R offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2753 N Richmond St 1R have a pool?
No, 2753 N Richmond St 1R does not have a pool.
Does 2753 N Richmond St 1R have accessible units?
No, 2753 N Richmond St 1R does not have accessible units.
Does 2753 N Richmond St 1R have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2753 N Richmond St 1R has units with dishwashers.
