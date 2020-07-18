All apartments in Chicago
2749 West Sunnyside Avenue - 2
Last updated July 2 2020 at 5:22 PM

2749 West Sunnyside Avenue - 2

2749 West Sunnyside Avenue · (773) 474-3137
Location

2749 West Sunnyside Avenue, Chicago, IL 60625
Albany Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. Aug 1

$3,500

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 3100 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
2749 W Sunnyside Ave Chicago, IL 60625
Waters School District
4 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms
fabulous grand rooms, living room, dining room, 2 sun rooms, large master bedroom
over 3000 sq feet of living space
available August 1, 2020
washer/dryer in unit, pantry, back deck, closets,
wood floors
lots of windows
entire 2nd floor
AC
easy street parking
near Francisco Brown Line L
$3500 rent
pets welcome
one month sec deposit
$40 per adult application fee
call Henry, serious inquiries only
2749 W Sunnyside
Awesome Ravenswood Manor location
Gated entrance, yard, across from Buffalo Park, near Horner Park,
Awesome Ravenswood Manor location near the Rockwell Brown Line CTA station.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2749 West Sunnyside Avenue - 2 have any available units?
2749 West Sunnyside Avenue - 2 has a unit available for $3,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 2749 West Sunnyside Avenue - 2 have?
Some of 2749 West Sunnyside Avenue - 2's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2749 West Sunnyside Avenue - 2 currently offering any rent specials?
2749 West Sunnyside Avenue - 2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2749 West Sunnyside Avenue - 2 pet-friendly?
Yes, 2749 West Sunnyside Avenue - 2 is pet friendly.
Does 2749 West Sunnyside Avenue - 2 offer parking?
No, 2749 West Sunnyside Avenue - 2 does not offer parking.
Does 2749 West Sunnyside Avenue - 2 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2749 West Sunnyside Avenue - 2 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2749 West Sunnyside Avenue - 2 have a pool?
No, 2749 West Sunnyside Avenue - 2 does not have a pool.
Does 2749 West Sunnyside Avenue - 2 have accessible units?
No, 2749 West Sunnyside Avenue - 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 2749 West Sunnyside Avenue - 2 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2749 West Sunnyside Avenue - 2 does not have units with dishwashers.
