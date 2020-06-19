2740 W Logan Blvd 6

Amenities
Unit 6 Available 09/01/20 2BR/2BA in Logan Square - Property Id: 285958
This two bedroom, two bathroom in Logan Square features hardwood floors and large living room. Heat Included. Rear Porch. Laundry On Site. Covered garage parking available. Near restaurants, public transportation, night life, cafes. and much more! *Photos might be of a similar unit in the building.
In order to apply, please reach out directly to me for exact instructions.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/285958
Property Id 285958
No Dogs Allowed
(RLNE5802533)