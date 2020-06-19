All apartments in Chicago
2740 W Logan Blvd 6
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:18 PM

2740 W Logan Blvd 6

2740 West Logan Boulevard · (224) 402-4864
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2740 West Logan Boulevard, Chicago, IL 60647
Logan Square

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 6 · Avail. Sep 1

$1,875

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
dogs allowed
Unit 6 Available 09/01/20 2BR/2BA in Logan Square - Property Id: 285958

This two bedroom, two bathroom in Logan Square features hardwood floors and large living room. Heat Included. Rear Porch. Laundry On Site. Covered garage parking available. Near restaurants, public transportation, night life, cafes. and much more! *Photos might be of a similar unit in the building.

In order to apply, please reach out directly to me for exact instructions.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/285958
Property Id 285958

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5802533)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2740 W Logan Blvd 6 have any available units?
2740 W Logan Blvd 6 has a unit available for $1,875 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 2740 W Logan Blvd 6 have?
Some of 2740 W Logan Blvd 6's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2740 W Logan Blvd 6 currently offering any rent specials?
2740 W Logan Blvd 6 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2740 W Logan Blvd 6 pet-friendly?
Yes, 2740 W Logan Blvd 6 is pet friendly.
Does 2740 W Logan Blvd 6 offer parking?
Yes, 2740 W Logan Blvd 6 does offer parking.
Does 2740 W Logan Blvd 6 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2740 W Logan Blvd 6 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2740 W Logan Blvd 6 have a pool?
No, 2740 W Logan Blvd 6 does not have a pool.
Does 2740 W Logan Blvd 6 have accessible units?
No, 2740 W Logan Blvd 6 does not have accessible units.
Does 2740 W Logan Blvd 6 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2740 W Logan Blvd 6 does not have units with dishwashers.
