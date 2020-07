Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel bathtub ceiling fan oven Property Amenities cats allowed on-site laundry dogs allowed pet friendly

2735 N. Magnolia Chicago IL 60614 is managed by ICM Properties Inc. The property offers 1 to 3 bedroom apartments ranging in size from 800 to 1075 sq.ft.



Amenities include dishwasher, efficient appliances, gas range, hardwood floors, and more.



It is only a five minute walk to the El and blocks from shopping and nightlife.



For more details, contact our office at (773) 549-5443 or use the online contact form and we will get back to you as soon as possible.