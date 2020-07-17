2718 N Kenmore Ave

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher some paid utils microwave internet access range

Great 2 bed / 1 bath @ Lincoln Park - Property Id: 300514



Great garden unit @ Lincoln Park.

Rent Includes: Heat, Hot Water, Water, Electricity, Internet, Cable.

Two good sizes bedrooms.

Open kitchen with open concept, SS appliances, dishwasher and microwave. In unit W/D.

Steps to Diversey Train Station and all the nightlife and shopping in the area.



Leopoldo Gutierrez



Leasing Agent

Cell: (786) 622-6882

Office: (773) 782-1000

leopoldo@liveherehomes.com

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/300514

