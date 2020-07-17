All apartments in Chicago
2718 N Kenmore Ave

2718 North Kenmore Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2718 North Kenmore Avenue, Chicago, IL 60614
Lincoln Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
some paid utils
microwave
internet access
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
Property Amenities
internet access
Great 2 bed / 1 bath @ Lincoln Park - Property Id: 300514

Great garden unit @ Lincoln Park.
Rent Includes: Heat, Hot Water, Water, Electricity, Internet, Cable.
Two good sizes bedrooms.
Open kitchen with open concept, SS appliances, dishwasher and microwave. In unit W/D.
Steps to Diversey Train Station and all the nightlife and shopping in the area.

Leopoldo Gutierrez

Leasing Agent
Cell: (786) 622-6882
Office: (773) 782-1000
leopoldo@liveherehomes.com
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/300514
Property Id 300514

(RLNE5856827)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2718 N Kenmore Ave have any available units?
2718 N Kenmore Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 2718 N Kenmore Ave have?
Some of 2718 N Kenmore Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and some paid utils. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2718 N Kenmore Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2718 N Kenmore Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2718 N Kenmore Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 2718 N Kenmore Ave is pet friendly.
Does 2718 N Kenmore Ave offer parking?
No, 2718 N Kenmore Ave does not offer parking.
Does 2718 N Kenmore Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2718 N Kenmore Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2718 N Kenmore Ave have a pool?
No, 2718 N Kenmore Ave does not have a pool.
Does 2718 N Kenmore Ave have accessible units?
No, 2718 N Kenmore Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2718 N Kenmore Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2718 N Kenmore Ave has units with dishwashers.
