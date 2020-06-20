All apartments in Chicago
2704 N Milwaukee Ave 312

2704 North Milwaukee Avenue · (262) 864-3505
Location

2704 North Milwaukee Avenue, Chicago, IL 60647
Logan Square

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

Studio

Unit Unit 312 · Avail. now

$1,195

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
some paid utils
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
dogs allowed
Studio available on Milwaukee in Logan Square - Property Id: 279504

This apartment is ideally located just steps from the Logan Square blue line and center of the neighborhood. You can walk to tons of restaurants, shops, retail, and bars - all that the popular neighborhood has to offer! These apartments are spacious and have good light. They feature hardwood floors. Cats are allowed in this apartment, but sorry, no dogs.
-EMAIL OR TEXT INQUIRIES ONLY-
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/279504
Property Id 279504

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5861234)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2704 N Milwaukee Ave 312 have any available units?
2704 N Milwaukee Ave 312 has a unit available for $1,195 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 2704 N Milwaukee Ave 312 have?
Some of 2704 N Milwaukee Ave 312's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and some paid utils. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2704 N Milwaukee Ave 312 currently offering any rent specials?
2704 N Milwaukee Ave 312 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2704 N Milwaukee Ave 312 pet-friendly?
Yes, 2704 N Milwaukee Ave 312 is pet friendly.
Does 2704 N Milwaukee Ave 312 offer parking?
No, 2704 N Milwaukee Ave 312 does not offer parking.
Does 2704 N Milwaukee Ave 312 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2704 N Milwaukee Ave 312 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2704 N Milwaukee Ave 312 have a pool?
No, 2704 N Milwaukee Ave 312 does not have a pool.
Does 2704 N Milwaukee Ave 312 have accessible units?
No, 2704 N Milwaukee Ave 312 does not have accessible units.
Does 2704 N Milwaukee Ave 312 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2704 N Milwaukee Ave 312 does not have units with dishwashers.
