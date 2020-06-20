2704 N Milwaukee Ave 312

Amenities
Studio available on Milwaukee in Logan Square - Property Id: 279504
This apartment is ideally located just steps from the Logan Square blue line and center of the neighborhood. You can walk to tons of restaurants, shops, retail, and bars - all that the popular neighborhood has to offer! These apartments are spacious and have good light. They feature hardwood floors. Cats are allowed in this apartment, but sorry, no dogs.
No Dogs Allowed
