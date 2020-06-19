Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage fireplace garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly gym parking pool garage media room

2702 N Lehmann Ct 1N Available 07/01/20 Beautifull and spacious 3 bedroom 3 bathroom apartment. - Lincoln Park all brick over-sized 3 bedroom/3 bath featuring wide-planked oak flooring, beautiful crown molding, wet bar and 11' ceilings, Natural Stone baths- master with steam and rain shower, large kitchen with granite island, wolf and sub-zero appliances. Large private deck, washer/dryer, solid core doors, concrete sound proofing and attached garage parking. Phenomenal closets w/ built-ins + extra storage. Close to Starbucks, 3-Fitness Centers, Century Landmark Movie Theater and More

All Appliances included Oven/Range, Microwave, Dishwasher, Refrigerator, High End Refrigerator, Refrigerator-Bar, Washer, Dryer, Disposal, All Stainless Steel Kitchen Appliances, Wine Cooler/Refrigerator. Bathroom contains a whirlpool. Unit also has a fireplace. Humidifier, Cable TV, Security System, Intercom, Carbon Monoxide Detectors, Ceiling Fan, Sump Pump!



(RLNE5075550)