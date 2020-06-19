All apartments in Chicago
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:14 PM

2702 N Lehmann Ct 1N

2702 North Lehmann Court · (312) 661-2512
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2702 North Lehmann Court, Chicago, IL 60614
Lincoln Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2702 N Lehmann Ct 1N · Avail. Jul 1

$4,400

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2500 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
parking
pool
garage
media room
2702 N Lehmann Ct 1N Available 07/01/20 Beautifull and spacious 3 bedroom 3 bathroom apartment. - Lincoln Park all brick over-sized 3 bedroom/3 bath featuring wide-planked oak flooring, beautiful crown molding, wet bar and 11' ceilings, Natural Stone baths- master with steam and rain shower, large kitchen with granite island, wolf and sub-zero appliances. Large private deck, washer/dryer, solid core doors, concrete sound proofing and attached garage parking. Phenomenal closets w/ built-ins + extra storage. Close to Starbucks, 3-Fitness Centers, Century Landmark Movie Theater and More
All Appliances included Oven/Range, Microwave, Dishwasher, Refrigerator, High End Refrigerator, Refrigerator-Bar, Washer, Dryer, Disposal, All Stainless Steel Kitchen Appliances, Wine Cooler/Refrigerator. Bathroom contains a whirlpool. Unit also has a fireplace. Humidifier, Cable TV, Security System, Intercom, Carbon Monoxide Detectors, Ceiling Fan, Sump Pump!

(RLNE5075550)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2702 N Lehmann Ct 1N have any available units?
2702 N Lehmann Ct 1N has a unit available for $4,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 2702 N Lehmann Ct 1N have?
Some of 2702 N Lehmann Ct 1N's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2702 N Lehmann Ct 1N currently offering any rent specials?
2702 N Lehmann Ct 1N isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2702 N Lehmann Ct 1N pet-friendly?
Yes, 2702 N Lehmann Ct 1N is pet friendly.
Does 2702 N Lehmann Ct 1N offer parking?
Yes, 2702 N Lehmann Ct 1N does offer parking.
Does 2702 N Lehmann Ct 1N have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2702 N Lehmann Ct 1N offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2702 N Lehmann Ct 1N have a pool?
Yes, 2702 N Lehmann Ct 1N has a pool.
Does 2702 N Lehmann Ct 1N have accessible units?
No, 2702 N Lehmann Ct 1N does not have accessible units.
Does 2702 N Lehmann Ct 1N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2702 N Lehmann Ct 1N has units with dishwashers.
