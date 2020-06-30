2652 W 23rd Pl

Amenities
Little Village Huge Condo quality 3 bed / 2 bath! - Property Id: 232996
Beautiful gut rehabbed three bedroom, two bathroom in Little Village features central air, gas forced air heating, rehabbed kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, built-in microwave, dishwasher, hardwood floors, spacious living area, great closet space, rehabbed stone bathroom, parking available, laundry room in building, and pets welcome! Convenient to transportation and cafes, shops and nightlife! Won't Last Long!
