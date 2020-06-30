All apartments in Chicago
2652 W 23rd Pl
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:51 AM

2652 W 23rd Pl

2652 West 23rd Place · (630) 750-6090
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2652 West 23rd Place, Chicago, IL 60608
Little Village

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 2 baths, $1575 · Avail. now

$1,575

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1200 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Little Village Huge Condo quality 3 bed / 2 bath! - Property Id: 232996

Beautiful gut rehabbed three bedroom, two bathroom in Little Village features central air, gas forced air heating, rehabbed kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, built-in microwave, dishwasher, hardwood floors, spacious living area, great closet space, rehabbed stone bathroom, parking available, laundry room in building, and pets welcome! Convenient to transportation and cafes, shops and nightlife! Won't Last Long!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/2652-w-23rd-pl-chicago-il/232996
Property Id 232996

(RLNE5945258)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2652 W 23rd Pl have any available units?
2652 W 23rd Pl has a unit available for $1,575 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 2652 W 23rd Pl have?
Some of 2652 W 23rd Pl's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2652 W 23rd Pl currently offering any rent specials?
2652 W 23rd Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2652 W 23rd Pl pet-friendly?
Yes, 2652 W 23rd Pl is pet friendly.
Does 2652 W 23rd Pl offer parking?
Yes, 2652 W 23rd Pl offers parking.
Does 2652 W 23rd Pl have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2652 W 23rd Pl offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2652 W 23rd Pl have a pool?
No, 2652 W 23rd Pl does not have a pool.
Does 2652 W 23rd Pl have accessible units?
No, 2652 W 23rd Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 2652 W 23rd Pl have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2652 W 23rd Pl has units with dishwashers.
