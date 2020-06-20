2652 23rd Pl.

Amenities
Charming gut rehabbed three bedroom, two bathroom in Little Village features central air, gas forced air heating, rehabbed kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, built-in microwave, dishwasher, hardwood floors, spacious living area, large bedrooms, great closet space, rehabbed stone bathrooms, laundry room in building, parking available, and pets welcome! Convenient to transportation and cafes, shops and nightlife! Won't Last Long! Call Today!
Terms: One year lease