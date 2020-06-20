All apartments in Chicago
Find more places like 2652 23rd Pl..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chicago, IL
/
2652 23rd Pl.
Last updated May 29 2020 at 2:31 PM

2652 23rd Pl.

2652 West 23rd Place · (773) 938-0036
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Chicago
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2652 West 23rd Place, Chicago, IL 60608
Little Village

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,695

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1100 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
Charming gut rehabbed three bedroom, two bathroom in Little Village features central air, gas forced air heating, rehabbed kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, built-in microwave, dishwasher, hardwood floors, spacious living area, large bedrooms, great closet space, rehabbed stone bathrooms, laundry room in building, parking available, and pets welcome! Convenient to transportation and cafes, shops and nightlife! Won't Last Long! Call Today!

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2652 23rd Pl. have any available units?
2652 23rd Pl. has a unit available for $1,695 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 2652 23rd Pl. have?
Some of 2652 23rd Pl.'s amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2652 23rd Pl. currently offering any rent specials?
2652 23rd Pl. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2652 23rd Pl. pet-friendly?
Yes, 2652 23rd Pl. is pet friendly.
Does 2652 23rd Pl. offer parking?
Yes, 2652 23rd Pl. does offer parking.
Does 2652 23rd Pl. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2652 23rd Pl. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2652 23rd Pl. have a pool?
No, 2652 23rd Pl. does not have a pool.
Does 2652 23rd Pl. have accessible units?
No, 2652 23rd Pl. does not have accessible units.
Does 2652 23rd Pl. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2652 23rd Pl. has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 2652 23rd Pl.?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

3838 N. Broadway
3838 N Broadway
Chicago, IL 60613
1215 E.hyde Park Blvd
1215 East Hyde Park Boulevard
Chicago, IL 60615
5487-5491 S. Hyde Park Boulevard
5487 S Hyde Park Blvd
Chicago, IL 60615
Lakeview 3200
3218 North Clark Street
Chicago, IL 60626
The Kent
2625 N Clark St
Chicago, IL 60614
Pangea Commons - 5015 S Champlain
5015 S Champlain Ave
Chicago, IL 60615
1103 W Cornelia Ave
1103 West Cornelia Avenue
Chicago, IL 60657
6701 N Glenwood
6701 North Glenwood Avenue
Chicago, IL 60626

Similar Pages

Chicago 1 BedroomsChicago 2 Bedrooms
Chicago Apartments with Hardwood FloorsChicago Pet Friendly Places
Chicago Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Evanston, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, IL
Lombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILJoliet, IL
Des Plaines, ILPalatine, ILBolingbrook, ILDowners Grove, IL

Nearby Neighborhoods

LakeviewNear North SideLincoln Park
Hyde ParkAustinNear West Side
UptownLincoln Square

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity