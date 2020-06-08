2618 West Evergreen Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

LIVE IN A BRAND NEW, 1 BEDROOM AND 1 BATH GARDEN APARTMENT IN EAST HUMBOLDT PARK! BEAUTIFULLY DESIGNED OPEN LAYOUT WITH HARDWOOD FLOORS, BARNYARD DOORS, NEW KITCHEN, STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, IN-UNIT LAUNDRY, LARGE OUTDOOR PRIVATE DECK, FRONT DOOR INTERCOM SYSTEM, SMART LOCKS AND MORE!! Great size bedrooms with large closets, Beautiful new floors throughout, one new luxury bathroom, plus a new kitchen with high end white quartz countertops and stainless-steel appliances! Lots of natural light and new windows throughout the apartment! Efficient management takes care of maintaining Lawn and snow shoveling. New High-End Kitchen with White Shaker Cabinets, white quartz countertops, subway tile backsplash, Stainless Steel appliances and lots of charm. This apartment is very unique because of the many closets/storage, cozy atmosphere and fresh neutral paint colors. The kitchen is perfect for cooking and dining. All new plumbing, electric and much more. The home just completed a brand-new rehab and has never been lived in since remodel and has everything you would want from a home. Very hip, safe and quiet area. Great quiet building in a nice residential area, but only blocks from all restaurants, nightlife, shopping, Metra, Blue Line El, 606, and Humboldt Park. Air conditioning, Cable ready, Dishwasher, New floors, Heat - gas, In-unit Laundry, Microwave, Oven / range, Pet Friendly, Refrigerator.