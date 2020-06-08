All apartments in Chicago
2618 West Evergreen Avenue
Last updated June 15 2020 at 4:42 PM

2618 West Evergreen Avenue

2618 West Evergreen Avenue
Location

2618 West Evergreen Avenue, Chicago, IL 60622
West Town

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit GR · Avail. now

$1,600

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 800 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
LIVE IN A BRAND NEW, 1 BEDROOM AND 1 BATH GARDEN APARTMENT IN EAST HUMBOLDT PARK! BEAUTIFULLY DESIGNED OPEN LAYOUT WITH HARDWOOD FLOORS, BARNYARD DOORS, NEW KITCHEN, STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, IN-UNIT LAUNDRY, LARGE OUTDOOR PRIVATE DECK, FRONT DOOR INTERCOM SYSTEM, SMART LOCKS AND MORE!! Great size bedrooms with large closets, Beautiful new floors throughout, one new luxury bathroom, plus a new kitchen with high end white quartz countertops and stainless-steel appliances! Lots of natural light and new windows throughout the apartment! Efficient management takes care of maintaining Lawn and snow shoveling. New High-End Kitchen with White Shaker Cabinets, white quartz countertops, subway tile backsplash, Stainless Steel appliances and lots of charm. This apartment is very unique because of the many closets/storage, cozy atmosphere and fresh neutral paint colors. The kitchen is perfect for cooking and dining. All new plumbing, electric and much more. The home just completed a brand-new rehab and has never been lived in since remodel and has everything you would want from a home. Very hip, safe and quiet area. Great quiet building in a nice residential area, but only blocks from all restaurants, nightlife, shopping, Metra, Blue Line El, 606, and Humboldt Park. Air conditioning, Cable ready, Dishwasher, New floors, Heat - gas, In-unit Laundry, Microwave, Oven / range, Pet Friendly, Refrigerator.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2618 West Evergreen Avenue have any available units?
2618 West Evergreen Avenue has a unit available for $1,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 2618 West Evergreen Avenue have?
Some of 2618 West Evergreen Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2618 West Evergreen Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2618 West Evergreen Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2618 West Evergreen Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 2618 West Evergreen Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 2618 West Evergreen Avenue offer parking?
No, 2618 West Evergreen Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 2618 West Evergreen Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2618 West Evergreen Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2618 West Evergreen Avenue have a pool?
No, 2618 West Evergreen Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2618 West Evergreen Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2618 West Evergreen Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2618 West Evergreen Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2618 West Evergreen Avenue has units with dishwashers.
