Amenities

pet friendly 24hr maintenance recently renovated walk in closets bike storage courtyard

Unit Amenities oven range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly courtyard 24hr maintenance bike storage

Big Logan studio w eat in kitchen & walk in closet - Property Id: 261714



Conveniently located, this courtyard building is within walking distance from everything Logan Square has to offer! These rehabbed studios and 1-bedrooms offer spacious layouts, vintage details, eat-in kitchens and walk-in closets. Property Amenities: 24-hour maintenance in-building laundry secure intercom entry bicycle storage less than 1 block from Logan Square Blue Line stop on the “El.”



Video tour available upon request

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/261714

Property Id 261714



(RLNE5861012)