Chicago, IL
2616 West Augusta - 2
Last updated July 15 2020 at 11:23 PM

2616 West Augusta - 2

2616 West Augusta Boulevard · (312) 282-3336
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2616 West Augusta Boulevard, Chicago, IL 60622
West Town

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
cats allowed
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
parking
In-unit laundry and central heat/air! Spacious, sunny, upgraded two bedroom unit in great Ukrainian Village neighborhood with hardwood flooring throughout. Available ASAP. Kitchen with nice black appliances, (including dishwasher), granite counters, etc. Remodeled bathroom with newer slate-tile flooring. Fantastic location with 94 Walk Score near tons of dining/entertainment options. A mile to the Blue line CTA train and eight blocks to Milwaukee North and West trains. 2 blocks to California and Division bus. Cat considered with extra fee. Street parking.
Fantastic Ukrainian Village/West Town walk up featuring beautiful, dark hardwood floors throughout, new bathroom and kitchen with stainless appliances, in unit laundry and exterior parking space. Central location near tons of dining and entertainment options. Close to Western and Smith Parks and (2) blocks to the Kedzie/California bus line. Cat considered with extra fee.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2616 West Augusta - 2 have any available units?
2616 West Augusta - 2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 2616 West Augusta - 2 have?
Some of 2616 West Augusta - 2's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2616 West Augusta - 2 currently offering any rent specials?
2616 West Augusta - 2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2616 West Augusta - 2 pet-friendly?
Yes, 2616 West Augusta - 2 is pet friendly.
Does 2616 West Augusta - 2 offer parking?
Yes, 2616 West Augusta - 2 offers parking.
Does 2616 West Augusta - 2 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2616 West Augusta - 2 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2616 West Augusta - 2 have a pool?
No, 2616 West Augusta - 2 does not have a pool.
Does 2616 West Augusta - 2 have accessible units?
No, 2616 West Augusta - 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 2616 West Augusta - 2 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2616 West Augusta - 2 has units with dishwashers.
