2616 West Augusta - 2

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed pet friendly parking

In-unit laundry and central heat/air! Spacious, sunny, upgraded two bedroom unit in great Ukrainian Village neighborhood with hardwood flooring throughout. Available ASAP. Kitchen with nice black appliances, (including dishwasher), granite counters, etc. Remodeled bathroom with newer slate-tile flooring. Fantastic location with 94 Walk Score near tons of dining/entertainment options. A mile to the Blue line CTA train and eight blocks to Milwaukee North and West trains. 2 blocks to California and Division bus. Cat considered with extra fee. Street parking.

Fantastic Ukrainian Village/West Town walk up featuring beautiful, dark hardwood floors throughout, new bathroom and kitchen with stainless appliances, in unit laundry and exterior parking space. Central location near tons of dining and entertainment options. Close to Western and Smith Parks and (2) blocks to the Kedzie/California bus line. Cat considered with extra fee.