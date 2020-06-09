All apartments in Chicago
2613 North Rockwell Street
2613 North Rockwell Street

2613 North Rockwell Street
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2613 North Rockwell Street, Chicago, IL 60647
Logan Square

Price and availability

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
bike storage
media room
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
bike storage
media room
dogs allowed
Beautiful Newly Renovated 1 Bedroom Apartment in Logan Square!
Newly renovated 1 bedroom apartment with updated kitchen and bath, spacious floor plan, great natural light. Laundry in-unit. Cats welcome. Easy access to 90/94 and public transportation. Close to Riverfront Plaza, movie theater, Diversey River Bowl, restaurants, nightlife and more! *Pictures may be of a similar unit in building.

Amenities:
Bicycle Room, Dishwasher, Washer, Hardwood, Renovated, Laundry In Unit
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2613 North Rockwell Street have any available units?
2613 North Rockwell Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 2613 North Rockwell Street have?
Some of 2613 North Rockwell Street's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2613 North Rockwell Street currently offering any rent specials?
2613 North Rockwell Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2613 North Rockwell Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 2613 North Rockwell Street is pet friendly.
Does 2613 North Rockwell Street offer parking?
No, 2613 North Rockwell Street does not offer parking.
Does 2613 North Rockwell Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2613 North Rockwell Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2613 North Rockwell Street have a pool?
No, 2613 North Rockwell Street does not have a pool.
Does 2613 North Rockwell Street have accessible units?
No, 2613 North Rockwell Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2613 North Rockwell Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2613 North Rockwell Street has units with dishwashers.
