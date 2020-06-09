2613 North Rockwell Street

Amenities
Beautiful Newly Renovated 1 Bedroom Apartment in Logan Square!
Newly renovated 1 bedroom apartment with updated kitchen and bath, spacious floor plan, great natural light. Laundry in-unit. Cats welcome. Easy access to 90/94 and public transportation. Close to Riverfront Plaza, movie theater, Diversey River Bowl, restaurants, nightlife and more! *Pictures may be of a similar unit in building.
Amenities:
Bicycle Room, Dishwasher, Washer, Hardwood, Renovated, Laundry In Unit
Contact us to schedule a showing.