260 East Chestnut Street

Huge Streeterville studio-convertible with separate sleeping area and lake views! Small dog (25 pounds max) or cat permitted for additional $50 per month. Full service luxury condo building offers 24 hr doorman, dry cleaner, receiving room, hospitality room, fitness center, rooftop pool and sundeck. Heat, A/C, cable (including HBO, Showtime), and internet INCLUDED in rent. Walk-through video of unit available. $1,375 Security Deposit (refundable), $300 HOA Transfer Fee (nonrefundable), $300 HOA Move In & Out Fee (nonrefundable), $300 HOA Damage Deposit (refundable), One-time HOA Dog Fee $200 (nonrefundable). Optional Annual Fees: Pool $60 ($25 additional family member), Fitness Center $120 ($80 additional family member), Bike Storage $25. No in-unit laundry but large laundry room with card system in building. No smoking. Credit/background check and renters insurance required. Steps to Northwestern Hospital, public transportation, shopping, museums, Lakeshore Park and Oak Street beach.