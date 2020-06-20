All apartments in Chicago
260 East Chestnut Street
260 East Chestnut Street

260 East Chestnut Street · (773) 294-7183
Location

260 East Chestnut Street, Chicago, IL 60611
Near North Side

Price and availability

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
gym
pool
air conditioning
doorman
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
doorman
gym
on-site laundry
pool
bike storage
internet access
Huge Streeterville studio-convertible with separate sleeping area and lake views! Small dog (25 pounds max) or cat permitted for additional $50 per month. Full service luxury condo building offers 24 hr doorman, dry cleaner, receiving room, hospitality room, fitness center, rooftop pool and sundeck. Heat, A/C, cable (including HBO, Showtime), and internet INCLUDED in rent. Walk-through video of unit available. $1,375 Security Deposit (refundable), $300 HOA Transfer Fee (nonrefundable), $300 HOA Move In & Out Fee (nonrefundable), $300 HOA Damage Deposit (refundable), One-time HOA Dog Fee $200 (nonrefundable). Optional Annual Fees: Pool $60 ($25 additional family member), Fitness Center $120 ($80 additional family member), Bike Storage $25. No in-unit laundry but large laundry room with card system in building. No smoking. Credit/background check and renters insurance required. Steps to Northwestern Hospital, public transportation, shopping, museums, Lakeshore Park and Oak Street beach.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
fee: 200
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 260 East Chestnut Street have any available units?
260 East Chestnut Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 260 East Chestnut Street have?
Some of 260 East Chestnut Street's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 260 East Chestnut Street currently offering any rent specials?
260 East Chestnut Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 260 East Chestnut Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 260 East Chestnut Street is pet friendly.
Does 260 East Chestnut Street offer parking?
No, 260 East Chestnut Street does not offer parking.
Does 260 East Chestnut Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 260 East Chestnut Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 260 East Chestnut Street have a pool?
Yes, 260 East Chestnut Street has a pool.
Does 260 East Chestnut Street have accessible units?
No, 260 East Chestnut Street does not have accessible units.
Does 260 East Chestnut Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 260 East Chestnut Street does not have units with dishwashers.
