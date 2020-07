2555 North Clark Apartments.

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated bathtub cable included carpet microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities business center doorman elevator gym parking bike storage garage package receiving cats allowed dogs allowed on-site laundry pet friendly 24hr concierge 24hr laundry 24hr maintenance bbq/grill coffee bar fire pit internet access online portal

Lincoln Park. It's where abundant lakefront parks meet the glistening waters of Lake Michigan. It's here that you live and love. Now with the complete renovation of 2555 North Clark, it's also the place you'll call home. These apartments have been stylishly updated with spacious layouts, hardwood-style floors, and modern kitchens. From thoughtfully designed studios to larger 1- and 2- bedroom homes featuring open plans and expansive balconies, you'll take in the best of the neighborhood.