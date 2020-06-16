All apartments in Chicago
Find more places like 2550 S Wabash Ave 205.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chicago, IL
/
2550 S Wabash Ave 205
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:15 PM

2550 S Wabash Ave 205

2550 South Wabash Avenue · (561) 603-3803
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Chicago
See all
Douglas
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2550 South Wabash Avenue, Chicago, IL 60616
Douglas

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 205 · Avail. now

$3,150

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
dogs allowed
new construction
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
clubhouse
gym
parking
garage
hot tub
new construction
Enormous New Construction Lofts at State & 26th - Property Id: 208622

Available for Move-Ins Beginning May 15 & June 1!

Be the first to live in these MASSIVE two and three bedroom lofts with condo-quality finishes, including high-end euro cabinetry, sleek, polished, porcelain counter tops, stainless steel appliances, extra tall ceilings, and balconies on select units.

Hardwood floors throughout, spa-like bathrooms, and all units feature central heat and AC.

Building will open rooftop with STUNNING lake and city views as well as a WeWork-style business center and lounge on the lower level, along with garage parking and a fitness center.

Two Beds Starting at $2495
Three Beds Starting at $3150

Check out a video walk-through here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AgKWjfqtavY

Book a Showing here: https://tmgshowings.youcanbook.me
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/208622
Property Id 208622

(RLNE5565299)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2550 S Wabash Ave 205 have any available units?
2550 S Wabash Ave 205 has a unit available for $3,150 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 2550 S Wabash Ave 205 have?
Some of 2550 S Wabash Ave 205's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2550 S Wabash Ave 205 currently offering any rent specials?
2550 S Wabash Ave 205 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2550 S Wabash Ave 205 pet-friendly?
Yes, 2550 S Wabash Ave 205 is pet friendly.
Does 2550 S Wabash Ave 205 offer parking?
Yes, 2550 S Wabash Ave 205 does offer parking.
Does 2550 S Wabash Ave 205 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2550 S Wabash Ave 205 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2550 S Wabash Ave 205 have a pool?
No, 2550 S Wabash Ave 205 does not have a pool.
Does 2550 S Wabash Ave 205 have accessible units?
No, 2550 S Wabash Ave 205 does not have accessible units.
Does 2550 S Wabash Ave 205 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2550 S Wabash Ave 205 has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 2550 S Wabash Ave 205?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

544 W. Melrose
544 W Melrose St
Chicago, IL 60657
Maple Court
1120 E 47th St
Chicago, IL 60615
839 Diversey
839 W Diversey Pkwy
Chicago, IL 60614
5222-38 S Drexel Avenue
5222 S Drexel Ave
Chicago, IL 60615
3054-58 N Greenview / 1507-11 W Barry
3054 North Greenview Avenue
Chicago, IL 60657
7400 S Rhodes Ave
7400 S Rhodes Ave
Chicago, IL 60619
Park Fullerton by Reside
325 W Fullerton Pkwy
Chicago, IL 60614
Noca Blu
2340 N California Ave
Chicago, IL 60647

Similar Pages

Chicago 1 BedroomsChicago 2 Bedrooms
Chicago Apartments with Hardwood FloorsChicago Pet Friendly Places
Chicago Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Evanston, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, IL
Lombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILJoliet, IL
Des Plaines, ILPalatine, ILBolingbrook, ILDowners Grove, IL

Nearby Neighborhoods

LakeviewNear North SideLincoln Park
Hyde ParkAustinNear West Side
UptownLincoln Square

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity