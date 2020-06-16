2550 S Wabash Ave 205

Amenities
Enormous New Construction Lofts at State & 26th - Property Id: 208622
Available for Move-Ins Beginning May 15 & June 1!
Be the first to live in these MASSIVE two and three bedroom lofts with condo-quality finishes, including high-end euro cabinetry, sleek, polished, porcelain counter tops, stainless steel appliances, extra tall ceilings, and balconies on select units.
Hardwood floors throughout, spa-like bathrooms, and all units feature central heat and AC.
Building will open rooftop with STUNNING lake and city views as well as a WeWork-style business center and lounge on the lower level, along with garage parking and a fitness center.
Two Beds Starting at $2495
Three Beds Starting at $3150
Check out a video walk-through here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AgKWjfqtavY
Book a Showing here: https://tmgshowings.youcanbook.me
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/208622
Property Id 208622
