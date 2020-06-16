2550 S Wabash Ave 205

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse gym parking garage hot tub new construction

Enormous New Construction Lofts at State & 26th - Property Id: 208622



Available for Move-Ins Beginning May 15 & June 1!



Be the first to live in these MASSIVE two and three bedroom lofts with condo-quality finishes, including high-end euro cabinetry, sleek, polished, porcelain counter tops, stainless steel appliances, extra tall ceilings, and balconies on select units.



Hardwood floors throughout, spa-like bathrooms, and all units feature central heat and AC.



Building will open rooftop with STUNNING lake and city views as well as a WeWork-style business center and lounge on the lower level, along with garage parking and a fitness center.



Two Beds Starting at $2495

Three Beds Starting at $3150



Check out a video walk-through here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AgKWjfqtavY



Book a Showing here: https://tmgshowings.youcanbook.me

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/208622

(RLNE5565299)