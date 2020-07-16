2545 West Walton Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking bbq/grill garage new construction

Astonishing, all new, three bedroom apartment available in a century old greystone in beautiful Ukrainian Village! Top floor unit, completely gut rehabbed. Original maple and red oak floors, premium LED energy efficient light fixtures and preserved historical charm are only some of the features you will find in this gem. All new gourmet kitchen, complete with stainless steel appliances (dishwasher in unit) and a newly constructed, oversize, private deck with views of downtown. Free laundry in the basement. Full use of backyard garden with gas grill, as well as garage parking available for $120/mo. Pets OK, maximum of 2 and up to 25 lbs. Heat is included in rent to keep your winter bills low.