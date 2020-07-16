All apartments in Chicago
Find more places like 2545 West Walton Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chicago, IL
/
2545 West Walton Street
Last updated July 6 2020 at 4:58 PM

2545 West Walton Street

2545 West Walton Street · (773) 745-1000
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Chicago
See all
West Town
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2545 West Walton Street, Chicago, IL 60622
West Town

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 · Avail. now

$2,000

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1200 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
new construction
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
bbq/grill
garage
new construction
Astonishing, all new, three bedroom apartment available in a century old greystone in beautiful Ukrainian Village! Top floor unit, completely gut rehabbed. Original maple and red oak floors, premium LED energy efficient light fixtures and preserved historical charm are only some of the features you will find in this gem. All new gourmet kitchen, complete with stainless steel appliances (dishwasher in unit) and a newly constructed, oversize, private deck with views of downtown. Free laundry in the basement. Full use of backyard garden with gas grill, as well as garage parking available for $120/mo. Pets OK, maximum of 2 and up to 25 lbs. Heat is included in rent to keep your winter bills low.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2545 West Walton Street have any available units?
2545 West Walton Street has a unit available for $2,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 2545 West Walton Street have?
Some of 2545 West Walton Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2545 West Walton Street currently offering any rent specials?
2545 West Walton Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2545 West Walton Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 2545 West Walton Street is pet friendly.
Does 2545 West Walton Street offer parking?
Yes, 2545 West Walton Street offers parking.
Does 2545 West Walton Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2545 West Walton Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2545 West Walton Street have a pool?
No, 2545 West Walton Street does not have a pool.
Does 2545 West Walton Street have accessible units?
No, 2545 West Walton Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2545 West Walton Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2545 West Walton Street has units with dishwashers.
Interested in 2545 West Walton Street?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

2128 N Sawyer
2128 North Sawyer Avenue
Chicago, IL 60647
The Addison - 915 W Addison St
915 West Addison Street
Chicago, IL 60657
Dakin Court
910 W Dakin St
Chicago, IL 60613
1939 N Lincoln
1939 N Lincoln Ave
Chicago, IL 60614
5870 W Lake St
5870 W Lake St
Chicago, IL 60644
Arkadia West Loop
765 W Adams St
Chicago, IL 60661
The Tides at Lakeshore East
360 E South Water St
Chicago, IL 60601
2157 North Damen
2157 N Damen Ave
Chicago, IL 60614

Similar Pages

Chicago 1 BedroomsChicago 2 Bedrooms
Chicago Apartments with Hardwood FloorsChicago Pet Friendly Places
Chicago Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Evanston, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, IL
Lombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILDes Plaines, IL
Palatine, ILBolingbrook, ILDowners Grove, ILGlenview, IL

Nearby Neighborhoods

LakeviewNear North SideLincoln Park
Hyde ParkAustinNear West Side
Lincoln SquareUptown

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity