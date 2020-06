Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished microwave refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

Move right into these Unique Designer large 1 bed loft apartments in the heart of Lincoln Park. Fully furnished and ready for move in. Lofted bedrooms offer plenty of space separate from main living. Short and long term leases available. Pricing subject to terms and availability. Parking options available. Pictures are of actual unit or similar unit. See virtual tour for details. laundry in building. Virtual tour available.