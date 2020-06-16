All apartments in Chicago
Last updated June 8 2020 at 8:12 AM

2541 Congress

2541 W Congress Pkwy · (773) 701-3493
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2541 W Congress Pkwy, Chicago, IL 60612
Near West Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,050

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1300 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
On the confluence Tri Taylor/Medical District/UIC Brand/West Loop/United Center Brand Newer Construction, Spectacular 2 bedroom 2 baths set in an intimate walk up boutique 3 flat. Fully Appointed Chefs Kitchen, Stainless Steel Appliances, Huge Quartz Island, Richly Stained Hardwood Floors, Lux Italian Porcelian Baths, Tempered Glass, Washer/ Dryer in Unit, Central Air, Parking spot included, Floor to ceiling windows north facing flooded with light. $300 move in fee per person. $200 move in fee per pet. 0.3mi walk to the Western Blue line Forest park branch. Congress/Maplewood $2,000

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2541 Congress have any available units?
2541 Congress has a unit available for $2,050 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 2541 Congress have?
Some of 2541 Congress's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2541 Congress currently offering any rent specials?
2541 Congress isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2541 Congress pet-friendly?
Yes, 2541 Congress is pet friendly.
Does 2541 Congress offer parking?
Yes, 2541 Congress does offer parking.
Does 2541 Congress have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2541 Congress offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2541 Congress have a pool?
No, 2541 Congress does not have a pool.
Does 2541 Congress have accessible units?
No, 2541 Congress does not have accessible units.
Does 2541 Congress have units with dishwashers?
No, 2541 Congress does not have units with dishwashers.
