2540 N Racine

Unit Amenities ceiling fan hardwood floors patio / balcony air conditioning dishwasher bathtub oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed on-site laundry bbq/grill bike storage parking cc payments e-payments internet access online portal

Charming apartment overlooking park! Back porch and backyard! - HEAT, WATER, and COOKING GAS INCLUDED in the rental rate!



A sunny, vintage walk-in up in the center of Lincoln Park, you have easy access to commercial corridors such as Fullerton, Southport, Lincoln, and Diversey, and are steps from public transportation, park space, and so much more! Enjoy summers grilling in your backyard, hanging out on your back porch, and more!



The apartment features sunny southern light, spacious back porch, landscaped back yard, and street parking is a breeze at this location. No security deposit!



No Dogs Allowed



