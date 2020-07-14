2540 N Racine

Amenities
Charming apartment overlooking park! Back porch and backyard! - HEAT, WATER, and COOKING GAS INCLUDED in the rental rate!
---
A sunny, vintage walk-in up in the center of Lincoln Park, you have easy access to commercial corridors such as Fullerton, Southport, Lincoln, and Diversey, and are steps from public transportation, park space, and so much more! Enjoy summers grilling in your backyard, hanging out on your back porch, and more!
The apartment features sunny southern light, spacious back porch, landscaped back yard, and street parking is a breeze at this location. No security deposit!
No Dogs Allowed
(RLNE2710625)