2540 N Racine
Last updated July 13 2020 at 12:14 PM

2540 N Racine

2540 N Racine Ave · (773) 572-9443
Location

2540 N Racine Ave, Chicago, IL 60614
Lincoln Park

Price and availability

VERIFIED 19 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 1208 W. Draper #3 · Avail. now

$1,425

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 600 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from 2540 N Racine.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
cats allowed
parking
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
air conditioning
dishwasher
bathtub
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
on-site laundry
bbq/grill
bike storage
parking
cc payments
e-payments
internet access
online portal
Charming apartment overlooking park! Back porch and backyard! - HEAT, WATER, and COOKING GAS INCLUDED in the rental rate!

---

A sunny, vintage walk-in up in the center of Lincoln Park, you have easy access to commercial corridors such as Fullerton, Southport, Lincoln, and Diversey, and are steps from public transportation, park space, and so much more! Enjoy summers grilling in your backyard, hanging out on your back porch, and more!

The apartment features sunny southern light, spacious back porch, landscaped back yard, and street parking is a breeze at this location. No security deposit!

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE2710625)

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas, Sewer, Trash, Water
Deposit: $0
Move-in Fees: $300 admin fee
Pets Allowed: cats
Parking Details: Open lot: included in lease.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2540 N Racine have any available units?
2540 N Racine has a unit available for $1,425 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 2540 N Racine have?
Some of 2540 N Racine's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2540 N Racine currently offering any rent specials?
2540 N Racine is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2540 N Racine pet-friendly?
Yes, 2540 N Racine is pet friendly.
Does 2540 N Racine offer parking?
Yes, 2540 N Racine offers parking.
Does 2540 N Racine have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2540 N Racine does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2540 N Racine have a pool?
No, 2540 N Racine does not have a pool.
Does 2540 N Racine have accessible units?
No, 2540 N Racine does not have accessible units.
Does 2540 N Racine have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2540 N Racine has units with dishwashers.
