Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:51 AM

2535 W Fullerton Pkwy 304

2535 W Fullerton Ave · (773) 272-1860
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2535 W Fullerton Ave, Chicago, IL 60647
Logan Square

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 304 · Avail. now

$2,750

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1000 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
new construction
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
elevator
parking
garage
new construction
2535 Fullerton - Property Id: 212677

BRAND NEW CONSTRUCTION elevator building 2 bed 2 bath units coming available in this beautiful building in PRIME LOGAN SQUARE. 5 levels, all luxury finishes: Hardwood floors, stainless steel condo quality appliances, quartz and porcelain counter tops, big islands in kitchen, central air conditioning, porcelain tiled bathrooms with vanities and beautiful subway-tiled shower walls. THESE DECKS ARE HUGE! Your choice of: Front facing balconies, covered side decks, roof decks, and big rear decks all available. Heated garage parking available with enclosed, heated entrance and mail area. Steps from all of Logan Square's hottest bars, cafes, shopping, entertainment, restaurants and nightlife. California blue line stop only a few blocks away and easy access to Fullerton on-ramp of 90/94.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/2535-w-fullerton-pkwy-chicago-il-unit-304/212677
Property Id 212677

(RLNE5956156)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2535 W Fullerton Pkwy 304 have any available units?
2535 W Fullerton Pkwy 304 has a unit available for $2,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 2535 W Fullerton Pkwy 304 have?
Some of 2535 W Fullerton Pkwy 304's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2535 W Fullerton Pkwy 304 currently offering any rent specials?
2535 W Fullerton Pkwy 304 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2535 W Fullerton Pkwy 304 pet-friendly?
Yes, 2535 W Fullerton Pkwy 304 is pet friendly.
Does 2535 W Fullerton Pkwy 304 offer parking?
Yes, 2535 W Fullerton Pkwy 304 offers parking.
Does 2535 W Fullerton Pkwy 304 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2535 W Fullerton Pkwy 304 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2535 W Fullerton Pkwy 304 have a pool?
No, 2535 W Fullerton Pkwy 304 does not have a pool.
Does 2535 W Fullerton Pkwy 304 have accessible units?
No, 2535 W Fullerton Pkwy 304 does not have accessible units.
Does 2535 W Fullerton Pkwy 304 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2535 W Fullerton Pkwy 304 does not have units with dishwashers.
