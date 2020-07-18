2535 W Fullerton Pkwy 304

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly elevator parking garage new construction

2535 Fullerton - Property Id: 212677



BRAND NEW CONSTRUCTION elevator building 2 bed 2 bath units coming available in this beautiful building in PRIME LOGAN SQUARE. 5 levels, all luxury finishes: Hardwood floors, stainless steel condo quality appliances, quartz and porcelain counter tops, big islands in kitchen, central air conditioning, porcelain tiled bathrooms with vanities and beautiful subway-tiled shower walls. THESE DECKS ARE HUGE! Your choice of: Front facing balconies, covered side decks, roof decks, and big rear decks all available. Heated garage parking available with enclosed, heated entrance and mail area. Steps from all of Logan Square's hottest bars, cafes, shopping, entertainment, restaurants and nightlife. California blue line stop only a few blocks away and easy access to Fullerton on-ramp of 90/94.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/2535-w-fullerton-pkwy-chicago-il-unit-304/212677

