Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:51 AM

2535 W Fullerton Ave 203

2535 West Fullerton Avenue · (630) 750-6090
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2535 West Fullerton Avenue, Chicago, IL 60647
Logan Square

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 203 · Avail. now

$2,750

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1000 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
dogs allowed
new construction
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
elevator
parking
garage
new construction
BRAND NEW! Elevator in building 2 bed 2 bath! - Property Id: 179400

BRAND NEW CONSTRUCTION elevator building 2 bed 2 bath units coming available in this beautiful building in PRIME LOGAN SQUARE. 5 levels, all luxury finishes: Hardwood floors, stainless steel condo quality appliances, quartz and porcelain counter tops, big islands in kitchen, central air conditioning, porcelain tiled bathrooms with vanities and beautiful subway-tiled shower walls. THESE DECKS ARE HUGE! Your choice of: Front facing balconies, covered side decks, roof decks, and big rear decks all available. Heated garage parking available with enclosed, heated entrance and mail area. Steps from all of Logan Square's hottest bars, cafes, shopping, entertainment, restaurants and nightlife. California blue line stop only a few blocks away and easy access to Fullerton on-ramp of 90/94.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/2535-w-fullerton-ave-chicago-il-unit-203/179400
Property Id 179400

(RLNE5945730)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2535 W Fullerton Ave 203 have any available units?
2535 W Fullerton Ave 203 has a unit available for $2,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 2535 W Fullerton Ave 203 have?
Some of 2535 W Fullerton Ave 203's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2535 W Fullerton Ave 203 currently offering any rent specials?
2535 W Fullerton Ave 203 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2535 W Fullerton Ave 203 pet-friendly?
Yes, 2535 W Fullerton Ave 203 is pet friendly.
Does 2535 W Fullerton Ave 203 offer parking?
Yes, 2535 W Fullerton Ave 203 offers parking.
Does 2535 W Fullerton Ave 203 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2535 W Fullerton Ave 203 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2535 W Fullerton Ave 203 have a pool?
No, 2535 W Fullerton Ave 203 does not have a pool.
Does 2535 W Fullerton Ave 203 have accessible units?
No, 2535 W Fullerton Ave 203 does not have accessible units.
Does 2535 W Fullerton Ave 203 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2535 W Fullerton Ave 203 has units with dishwashers.
