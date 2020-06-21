All apartments in Chicago
Find more places like 2535 W Fullerton Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chicago, IL
/
2535 W Fullerton Ave
Last updated June 20 2020 at 7:05 AM

2535 W Fullerton Ave

2535 West Fullerton Avenue · (312) 857-6605
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Chicago
See all
Logan Square
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2535 West Fullerton Avenue, Chicago, IL 60647
Logan Square

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rentalutions

2 Bedrooms

Unit 304 · Avail. now

$2,750

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1400 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
new construction
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
elevator
parking
garage
new construction
BRAND NEW CONSTRUCTION elevator building 2 bed 2 bath units coming available in this beautiful building in PRIME LOGAN SQUARE. 5 levels, all luxury finishes: Hardwood floors, stainless steel condo quality appliances, quartz and porcelain counter tops, big islands in kitchen, central air conditioning, porcelain tiled bathrooms with vanities and beautiful subway-tiled shower walls. THESE DECKS ARE HUGE! Your choice of: Front facing balconies, covered side decks, roof decks, and big rear decks all available. Heated garage parking available with enclosed, heated entrance and mail area. Steps from all of Logan Square's hottest bars, cafes, shopping, entertainment, restaurants and nightlife. California blue line stop only a few blocks away and easy access to Fullerton on-ramp of 90/94.

VIDEO TOUR AVAILABLE

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2535 W Fullerton Ave have any available units?
2535 W Fullerton Ave has a unit available for $2,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 2535 W Fullerton Ave have?
Some of 2535 W Fullerton Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2535 W Fullerton Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2535 W Fullerton Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2535 W Fullerton Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 2535 W Fullerton Ave is pet friendly.
Does 2535 W Fullerton Ave offer parking?
Yes, 2535 W Fullerton Ave does offer parking.
Does 2535 W Fullerton Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2535 W Fullerton Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2535 W Fullerton Ave have a pool?
No, 2535 W Fullerton Ave does not have a pool.
Does 2535 W Fullerton Ave have accessible units?
No, 2535 W Fullerton Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2535 W Fullerton Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2535 W Fullerton Ave has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 2535 W Fullerton Ave?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

628 W. Roscoe Apt.
628 West Roscoe Street
Chicago, IL 60657
Chestnut Tower
121 W Chestnut St
Chicago, IL 60610
1647 N Milwaukee
1647 North Milwaukee Avenue
Chicago, IL 60647
Astor House
1340 N Astor St
Chicago, IL 60610
Park Lincoln By Reside
2470 N Clark St
Chicago, IL 60614
Wolcott & Winnemac
5032 N Wolcott Ave
Chicago, IL 60640
2053 North Sheffield
2053 N Sheffield Ave
Chicago, IL 60614
Pangea Commons - 5046 S Champlain
5046 S Champlain Ave
Chicago, IL 60615

Similar Pages

Chicago 1 BedroomsChicago 2 Bedrooms
Chicago Apartments with Hardwood FloorsChicago Pet Friendly Places
Chicago Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Evanston, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, IL
Lombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILJoliet, IL
Des Plaines, ILPalatine, ILBolingbrook, ILDowners Grove, IL

Nearby Neighborhoods

LakeviewNear North SideLincoln Park
Hyde ParkAustinNear West Side
UptownLincoln Square

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity