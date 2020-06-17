All apartments in Chicago
Last updated January 10 2020 at 2:34 PM

253 E DELAWARE PL

253 East Delaware Place · (708) 469-9160
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

253 East Delaware Place, Chicago, IL 60611
Near North Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
cats allowed
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
parking
valet service
Updated 1 bed 1 bath in great downtown location w/ hardwood floors, SS appliances, & more!
Bright 1 bed 1 bath in amazing Streeterville location available immediately! This unit offers light hardwood floors throughout, eat-in kitchen with granite breakfast bar, stainless steel appliances & dishwasher, a spacious living room with city views and equally spacious master bedroom with huge walk-in closet. South-facing windows, central heat through building, and window AC (included). Heat, cable, gas and water included in rent--tenant only responsible for electric! Cat friendly with additional fee. Parking (valet) available through building for additional $200/mo.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 253 E DELAWARE PL have any available units?
253 E DELAWARE PL doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 253 E DELAWARE PL have?
Some of 253 E DELAWARE PL's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 253 E DELAWARE PL currently offering any rent specials?
253 E DELAWARE PL isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 253 E DELAWARE PL pet-friendly?
Yes, 253 E DELAWARE PL is pet friendly.
Does 253 E DELAWARE PL offer parking?
Yes, 253 E DELAWARE PL does offer parking.
Does 253 E DELAWARE PL have units with washers and dryers?
No, 253 E DELAWARE PL does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 253 E DELAWARE PL have a pool?
No, 253 E DELAWARE PL does not have a pool.
Does 253 E DELAWARE PL have accessible units?
No, 253 E DELAWARE PL does not have accessible units.
Does 253 E DELAWARE PL have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 253 E DELAWARE PL has units with dishwashers.
