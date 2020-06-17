253 E DELAWARE PL

Amenities
Updated 1 bed 1 bath in great downtown location w/ hardwood floors, SS appliances, & more!
Bright 1 bed 1 bath in amazing Streeterville location available immediately! This unit offers light hardwood floors throughout, eat-in kitchen with granite breakfast bar, stainless steel appliances & dishwasher, a spacious living room with city views and equally spacious master bedroom with huge walk-in closet. South-facing windows, central heat through building, and window AC (included). Heat, cable, gas and water included in rent--tenant only responsible for electric! Cat friendly with additional fee. Parking (valet) available through building for additional $200/mo.