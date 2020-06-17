253 E DELAWARE PL

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher cats allowed parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed pet friendly parking valet service

Updated 1 bed 1 bath in great downtown location w/ hardwood floors, SS appliances, & more!

Bright 1 bed 1 bath in amazing Streeterville location available immediately! This unit offers light hardwood floors throughout, eat-in kitchen with granite breakfast bar, stainless steel appliances & dishwasher, a spacious living room with city views and equally spacious master bedroom with huge walk-in closet. South-facing windows, central heat through building, and window AC (included). Heat, cable, gas and water included in rent--tenant only responsible for electric! Cat friendly with additional fee. Parking (valet) available through building for additional $200/mo.