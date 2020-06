Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking

3 BR/1BA Vintage in a Beautiful Gray Stone Building in the Best Part of Logan Square!

3 bedroom 1 bath Vintage/New in a Beautiful Gray Stone Building! Includes updated Kitchen, Huge Living space with separate Living Room and Dining Room, Hardwood Floors, vintage Built in Cabinets, Private Back Deck, Laundry in building . Located on the best part of Logan Square next to Starbucks, Cafes and New Restaurants. Blocks to the El., (2) Parking Space Included! .......PETS WELCOME!