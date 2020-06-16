All apartments in Chicago
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:16 PM

2518 N Campbell Ave 2

2518 North Campbell Avenue · (773) 318-3881
Location

2518 North Campbell Avenue, Chicago, IL 60647
Logan Square

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 2 · Avail. now

$1,700

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
gym
air conditioning
media room
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
gym
media room
LOCATION!LOCATION! Perfectly situated Logan Square - Property Id: 232632

Check out this perfectly situated 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom unit moments from hoppin' Logan Square and less than a few blocks from Target, XSport Fitness, Movie Theater, Panera, Home Depot, Strip malls, Restaurants, and much more!! Large bedrooms and equally ample space in the bathroom. Central air and heat with washer and dryer in unit, and sizable deck and big back yard to enjoy outside! Easy street parking, but also close to public transportation on Logan and Western. Available April 1st!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/232632
Property Id 232632

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5681693)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2518 N Campbell Ave 2 have any available units?
2518 N Campbell Ave 2 has a unit available for $1,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 2518 N Campbell Ave 2 have?
Some of 2518 N Campbell Ave 2's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2518 N Campbell Ave 2 currently offering any rent specials?
2518 N Campbell Ave 2 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2518 N Campbell Ave 2 pet-friendly?
No, 2518 N Campbell Ave 2 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 2518 N Campbell Ave 2 offer parking?
No, 2518 N Campbell Ave 2 does not offer parking.
Does 2518 N Campbell Ave 2 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2518 N Campbell Ave 2 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2518 N Campbell Ave 2 have a pool?
No, 2518 N Campbell Ave 2 does not have a pool.
Does 2518 N Campbell Ave 2 have accessible units?
No, 2518 N Campbell Ave 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 2518 N Campbell Ave 2 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2518 N Campbell Ave 2 does not have units with dishwashers.
