Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors recently renovated air conditioning range

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

North Center 2 bedroom apartment on 1st floor of 2 flat in Waters School. Hardwood floors throughout. Newer windows. New bathroom and new kitchen stove. Enclosed back porch can can be used as home office or extra room. Central air/Gas forced air heat. Washer dryer in basement along with storage space. Very easy street parking. Hutchinson dead ends Chicago River and the the scenic Nature walk along with a canoe and kayak launch Close to parks and good transportation near by. Nonrefundable move in fee $550.00 plus $30.00 credit check.