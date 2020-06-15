All apartments in Chicago
2515 West Lawrence Avenue
Last updated May 18 2020 at 10:24 PM

2515 West Lawrence Avenue

2515 West Lawrence Avenue · (773) 983-1553
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2515 West Lawrence Avenue, Chicago, IL 60625
Lincoln Square

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 4E · Avail. now

$2,550

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1600 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
walk in closets
elevator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
FOR RENT! Elevator building! The Ravenswood neighborhood at Lincoln Square area with walking distance to Brown Line at 4600 block of Western Ave, short distance to Interstates and Lake Shore Dr.! 3 Bedrooms 2.1 baths featuring nice finishes including hardwood floors, washer and dryer in unit, nice open floor plan with approximately 1,600 Sq. ft. plus with large balcony! Large master bedroom with walk-in closet! Roof top with panoramic views! Exterior parking space $150! Tenant pays cooking gas, heat and electricity. Fantastic location! Available immediately! 1-year minimum lease. Full credit and background reports! Individual utilities paid by tenants but water. NOTE; unit undergone recent correction of heat distribution and repairs of few interior items that were discovered after finished construction, and prior tenant occupancy.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

