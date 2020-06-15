2515 West Lawrence Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors parking walk in closets elevator

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities elevator parking

FOR RENT! Elevator building! The Ravenswood neighborhood at Lincoln Square area with walking distance to Brown Line at 4600 block of Western Ave, short distance to Interstates and Lake Shore Dr.! 3 Bedrooms 2.1 baths featuring nice finishes including hardwood floors, washer and dryer in unit, nice open floor plan with approximately 1,600 Sq. ft. plus with large balcony! Large master bedroom with walk-in closet! Roof top with panoramic views! Exterior parking space $150! Tenant pays cooking gas, heat and electricity. Fantastic location! Available immediately! 1-year minimum lease. Full credit and background reports! Individual utilities paid by tenants but water. NOTE; unit undergone recent correction of heat distribution and repairs of few interior items that were discovered after finished construction, and prior tenant occupancy.