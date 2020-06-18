All apartments in Chicago
Last updated January 9 2020 at 8:47 PM

2514 W DIVERSEY AVE

2514 West Diversey Avenue · (312) 672-1023
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2514 West Diversey Avenue, Chicago, IL 60618
Avondale

Price and availability

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
new construction
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
elevator
parking
pool
garage
internet access
new construction
Charming Three Bedroom Apartment in Avondale!
Amazing new construction 3 bed/2 bath split level, Elevator building, unit features chefs kitchen, with custom white cabinets, 1 1/4" fairy white quartz counters, Bosch SS refrigerator, stove and dishwasher, GE Profile microwave, full size Whirlpool stackable washer and dryer, lyric round wi-fi thermostats with humidifier, wired for sound, kitchen has reversible USB ports, radiant heated flooring in bathroom, dark walnut flooring, spray foam insulation, sound proofing between floors, private area on roof deck, front balcony, pet friendly and detached garage space included. Minutes to expressway.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2514 W DIVERSEY AVE have any available units?
2514 W DIVERSEY AVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 2514 W DIVERSEY AVE have?
Some of 2514 W DIVERSEY AVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2514 W DIVERSEY AVE currently offering any rent specials?
2514 W DIVERSEY AVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2514 W DIVERSEY AVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 2514 W DIVERSEY AVE is pet friendly.
Does 2514 W DIVERSEY AVE offer parking?
Yes, 2514 W DIVERSEY AVE does offer parking.
Does 2514 W DIVERSEY AVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2514 W DIVERSEY AVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2514 W DIVERSEY AVE have a pool?
Yes, 2514 W DIVERSEY AVE has a pool.
Does 2514 W DIVERSEY AVE have accessible units?
No, 2514 W DIVERSEY AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 2514 W DIVERSEY AVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2514 W DIVERSEY AVE has units with dishwashers.
