2514 W DIVERSEY AVE

Amenities
Charming Three Bedroom Apartment in Avondale!
Amazing new construction 3 bed/2 bath split level, Elevator building, unit features chefs kitchen, with custom white cabinets, 1 1/4" fairy white quartz counters, Bosch SS refrigerator, stove and dishwasher, GE Profile microwave, full size Whirlpool stackable washer and dryer, lyric round wi-fi thermostats with humidifier, wired for sound, kitchen has reversible USB ports, radiant heated flooring in bathroom, dark walnut flooring, spray foam insulation, sound proofing between floors, private area on roof deck, front balcony, pet friendly and detached garage space included. Minutes to expressway.