Last updated July 15 2020 at 11:23 PM

2513 North Halsted Street - 2N

2513 N Halsted St · (312) 282-3336
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2513 N Halsted St, Chicago, IL 60614
Lincoln Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$4,500

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1800 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
new construction
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
elevator
parking
garage
hot tub
new construction
Be the first to live in this brand new construction 3 bedroom, 2 bath luxury unit in a prime Lincoln Park location. Private elevator building! Available NOW!. Beautiful new custom 9” plank LVT flooring throughout, recessed Juno can lighting, large-pane windows on façade, high ceilings. etc. Enormous, sunny open-style living/dining room/kitchen area with large front balcony facing Halsted. Kitchen features: All-new stainless high-end GE Profile appliance package including built-in microwave and overhead range venting plus extra-large quartz island with seating for 4, perfect for entertaining; 2'x6' designer cabinetry. Master bedroom suite (with walk-in closet!) easily holds a king sized bed and the en suite bath comes with a gorgeous quartz dual-vanity sink, standing spa shower and beautiful white subway tile. Extra-large private deck area off master. Brand new stackable washer/dryer. Central heat/air. Fantastic location with a 98 Walk Score! Near all the great entertainment/dining options the neighborhood has to offer and walking distance to lakefront biking/walking trails, Lincoln Hall music venue, etc. (3) blocks to Whole Foods. (3) blocks to CTA Red/Brown/Purple line trains. Cat or small dog (under 50 lbs, over two years, breed restrictions) considered with fee. Garage parking available for extra $$.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2513 North Halsted Street - 2N have any available units?
2513 North Halsted Street - 2N has a unit available for $4,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 2513 North Halsted Street - 2N have?
Some of 2513 North Halsted Street - 2N's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2513 North Halsted Street - 2N currently offering any rent specials?
2513 North Halsted Street - 2N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2513 North Halsted Street - 2N pet-friendly?
Yes, 2513 North Halsted Street - 2N is pet friendly.
Does 2513 North Halsted Street - 2N offer parking?
Yes, 2513 North Halsted Street - 2N offers parking.
Does 2513 North Halsted Street - 2N have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2513 North Halsted Street - 2N offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2513 North Halsted Street - 2N have a pool?
No, 2513 North Halsted Street - 2N does not have a pool.
Does 2513 North Halsted Street - 2N have accessible units?
No, 2513 North Halsted Street - 2N does not have accessible units.
Does 2513 North Halsted Street - 2N have units with dishwashers?
No, 2513 North Halsted Street - 2N does not have units with dishwashers.
