2513 North Halsted Street - 2N

Be the first to live in this brand new construction 3 bedroom, 2 bath luxury unit in a prime Lincoln Park location. Private elevator building! Available NOW!. Beautiful new custom 9” plank LVT flooring throughout, recessed Juno can lighting, large-pane windows on façade, high ceilings. etc. Enormous, sunny open-style living/dining room/kitchen area with large front balcony facing Halsted. Kitchen features: All-new stainless high-end GE Profile appliance package including built-in microwave and overhead range venting plus extra-large quartz island with seating for 4, perfect for entertaining; 2'x6' designer cabinetry. Master bedroom suite (with walk-in closet!) easily holds a king sized bed and the en suite bath comes with a gorgeous quartz dual-vanity sink, standing spa shower and beautiful white subway tile. Extra-large private deck area off master. Brand new stackable washer/dryer. Central heat/air. Fantastic location with a 98 Walk Score! Near all the great entertainment/dining options the neighborhood has to offer and walking distance to lakefront biking/walking trails, Lincoln Hall music venue, etc. (3) blocks to Whole Foods. (3) blocks to CTA Red/Brown/Purple line trains. Cat or small dog (under 50 lbs, over two years, breed restrictions) considered with fee. Garage parking available for extra $$.